Magnolia Advanced Materials, Inc., a custom formulator of high-performance epoxy systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications, today announced that its recently formed Research and Development (R&D) team has refined a complete product suite of advanced materials needed for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) manufacturing. The materials are designed to allow extended battery-powered range and aid faster production times. They are qualified for immediate use by eVTOL manufacturers.

"I'm proud of the speed with which our R&D chemists and engineers refined this complete eVTOL product suite. Magnolia's strength has always been our commitment to respond quickly to customer needs and work alongside them to deliver solutions that meet their precise requirements," said Magnolia President and CEO Wayne Tanner. "This commitment is essential for our partners in the fast-evolving eVTOL market. Our product line is updated continuously and can be viewed on Magnolia's eVTOL product tab on our website."

Magnolia's eVTOL product suite includes the full range of structural and non-structural bonded joint applications needed throughout composite-intensive airframes, including lightweight edge fill and core fill syntactic epoxy systems engineered for excellent adhesion and compressive properties. Importantly, the products are designed to allow short cure times at room temperature, which helps eVTOL manufacturers speed production.

Chemists working in Magnolia's R&D department previously had developed high-toughness, high-strength structural adhesives for the manufacture of large-area bonded composite panel assemblies. With upwards of 70 percent composite content in eVTOL airframes, high-performance structural adhesives such as Magnolia's are essential to achieving the high strength-to-weight ratios needed for extended battery-powered range.

"We will continue refining qualified epoxy systems, conducive with eVTOL production goals, with the same short-delivery lead times and responsive technical support we furnish all of our customers," said Tanner. "We encourage visitors to stop by our booth at the upcoming CAMX event in Atlanta on September 21-24, booth N5, to discuss Magnolia's vast portfolio of products."

About Magnolia Advanced Materials

Magnolia Advanced Materials, Inc., is a privately held manufacturer of custom high-performance epoxy systems known for short lead times and exceptional customer service. Visit MagnoliaAdvanced.com for more information.

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