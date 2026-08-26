Partnership Represents a Structural Shift in Esports, Placing Xsolla's Infrastructure Behind GEF's Entire Ecosystem, Spanning Commerce, Payments, Wallet, Loyalty, and Distribution Across Global Esports Games, Global Esports Tour, and 180+ Member Federations

Xsolla, a global commerce company, today announced a landmark five-year strategic partnership with the Global Esports Federation (GEF), the world-convening body for esports. As GEF's exclusive partner for commerce, payments, wallet, loyalty, and distribution, Xsolla will power the entire GEF ecosystem, including the flagship Global Esports Games, pro-series Global Esports Tour, global GEFcon, and 180+ Member Federations across five continents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260826948844/en/

Graphic: Xsolla

The announcement comes as GEF marks 100 days to go to the Los Angeles 2026 Global Esports Games (GEGLA26), adding further momentum to the road to Los Angeles and GEF's flagship global esports celebration this December.

The partnership launches at the GEGLA26, where Xsolla will begin serving as the unified commerce and payments layer for the GEF ecosystem. Across GEF properties, in more than 200 markets, Xsolla will:

Power the purchasing, distribution, and management of digital goods, event ticketing, merchandise, registrations, and membership fees across more than 1,000 payment methods;

Build and operate the GEF Wallet within GEFx, a white-label wallet that allows fans and players to purchase digital goods, disburses athlete prize money with local payout rails, currency conversion, and full KYC and AML screening, and supports fan wallets and treasury rails for GEF Member Federations;

Launch GEF Rewards, a unified loyalty program built and operated by Xsolla that lets fans earn and redeem points across the Global Esports Games, the Global Esports Tour, GEFx, and GEF digital channels.

The partnership responds to a structural change in esports. As esports have professionalized, their commercial operations have remained fragmented and siloed, with athletes, federations, and fans navigating patchwork payment systems and inconsistent experiences across borders. Xsolla's model consolidates these activities into a single commerce layer, applying infrastructure built for global game publishers to the organizations now governing competitive play.

"Esports has outgrown the infrastructure underneath it. Athletes wait on prize money, federations run events on patchwork payment systems, and fans hit walls when they try to buy a ticket or a jersey from another region," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Xsolla. "This partnership replaces these individual systems with one commerce layer across the entire GEF ecosystem. When a fan buys a digital item or ticket, a federation opens a web shop, or an athlete in any of 200 markets gets paid on time and in local currency, this represents where the partnership is doing its job. And it starts in our home city in Los Angeles in 2026."

"The Global Esports Federation was founded to connect the world through esports, and that ambition needs real infrastructure behind it: payments that work in every market, prize money that reaches every athlete, and rewards that follow fans across every property," said Sir Paul J. Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Esports Federation. "Xsolla brings that infrastructure, and a network of thousands of studios and partners, to our 180+ worldconnected Member Federations. Together we are building the digital super-highway connecting gaming, esports, education, commerce, and innovation, and it opens in Los Angeles."

"As we enter new strategic markets and programs around the world, we are partnering with organizations who share the same vision and future-forward mission for building platforms and experiences for the video game community," stated Rytis Joseph Jan, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Government Relations at Xsolla. "GEF is the first esports platform we want to integrate our payments, loyalty, backpack, and rewards products with to share with the global community and players around the world."

The partnership additionally establishes a joint Global Expansion Program targeting at least six priority markets per year. The program will focus on emerging markets across the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, as well as Tier 1 economies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, India, South Korea, and China. Xsolla will resource the program through its regional hubs in Los Angeles, Dubai, and Switzerland, working with GEF headquarters and Member Federations to build government, host-city, and private-sector partnerships in each market.

At the GEGLA26, the partners will debut the official partnership designation, an Xsolla-powered commerce showcase with digital goods, ticketing, merchandise, wallet, and rewards live in production, an athlete prize disbursement showcase through the GEF Wallet, joint executive programming, and a co-hosted industry reception drawing on the Xsolla network and GEF delegations from around the world, highlighting how the partnership is building the global infrastructure that underpins the future of esports.

For more information on the partnership, visit xsolla.com.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About the Global Esports Federation

'The Global Esports Federation champions the credibility, legitimacy, and prestige of esports worldwide with strategic hubs across regions. Powered by our universal values and 180+ Member Federations, we unite athletes, players, developers, publishers, community partners, and sporting organizations on one inclusive platform. Beyond our prestigious global events, we collaborate with strategic partners on Global Social Impact Initiatives (GSII) to drive positive change. Inspired by our motto-worldconnected-we are committed to tangible initiatives that serve the global esports community.

For more information, visit globalesports.org

About GEFx

GEFx is the Global Esports Federation's integrated digital and experiential platform, designed to connect athletes, players, and fans across the GEF ecosystem. It brings together immersive experiences, digital innovation, and interactive platforms to create a seamless, connected experience across GEF properties, competitions, and communities. Built for the global worldconnected community, GEFx is designed to extend the esports experience beyond the competition itself, creating new ways for people to engage, participate, and connect.

www.globalesports.org Follow us on socials

Email media@globalesports.org for media inquiries.

Download media assets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260826948844/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com

Gabriel Q. Chan

Executive Director, Brand Communications, Global Esports Federation

gabriel.chan@globalesports.org