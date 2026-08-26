EQS-News: Bond / Key word(s): Financial

Watson Realty Corp. Deploys Bond's AI-Powered Preventative Personal Security to Protect 800 Real Estate Agents



26.08.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major Florida and Georgia Brokerage Gives Agents 24/7 Access to the World's Only AI-powered Preventative Personal Security Platform JACKSONVILLE, FL and NEW YORK, NY - August 26, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Watson Realty Corp. , one of the Southeast's leading residential real estate brokerages, and Bond (Nasdaq: OBAI), the world's only AI-powered Preventative Personal Security company, today announced an agreement to provide Bond's personal security platform to approximately 800 Watson real estate agents across Florida and Georgia. The deployment gives Watson agents access to Bond's combination of proprietary AI technology and 24/7 live Personal Security Agents, providing professional personal security support as they conduct the everyday work of real estate: meeting prospective clients, showing properties, hosting open houses, entering vacant homes and traveling alone between appointments. The announcement comes ahead of REALTOR Safety Month in September, when the real estate industry focuses particular attention on the risks agents can face while working. Watson's deployment reflects a broader approach to the issue: treating personal security as a year-round business priority and expanding the traditional concept of employer duty of care beyond the walls of the workplace. It also establishes a model for how companies can provide personal security as an employee benefit to people whose jobs routinely take them into the field. "Real estate agents spend much of their working lives away from an office, often meeting people for the first time and entering properties alone. We believe they should have professional security resources available to them wherever their work takes them," said William Watson III, President of Watson Realty Corp. "Our agents are the heart of this company, and providing Bond is a meaningful investment in their safety, confidence and peace of mind. If an agent feels uncomfortable about a situation, they shouldn't have to wait until it becomes an emergency before they can get help." Bond has created a new category of Preventative Personal Security, using AI and trained security professionals to help identify and address potential risks before they escalate into emergencies. Members can access live Personal Security Agents within seconds for services including safety monitoring, security check-ins, threat deterrence and de-escalation, and coordination with first responders when necessary. For real estate agents, that preventative model addresses a critical gap in traditional security. Agents routinely work alone, meet strangers and enter unfamiliar or vacant properties without the security infrastructure available in a conventional workplace. They may recognize that something feels wrong well before a situation reaches the point where calling 911 is warranted. Bond is the only company built to provide professional personal security during that critical period before an emergency, making it possible for employers to extend meaningful protection to people wherever their jobs take them. "Watson deeply understands something every organization with a mobile workforce ultimately has to address: the workplace no longer ends at the office door, and neither should an employer's commitment to its people," said Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO of Bond. "Watson is leading by example and demonstrating what the new standard of duty of care can look like. AI is allowing us to democratize a level of preventative protection that historically was available only to executives and other highly protected individuals and make it available across an entire workforce. We believe personal security is becoming an essential employee benefit, and companies like Watson are showing the rest of the market what is now possible." The agreement also demonstrates how AI is fundamentally changing the capabilities and economics of personal security. Traditional professional protection has historically depended on dedicated personnel, making it impractical to provide across large workforces. Bond combines proprietary AI with 24/7 live Personal Security Agents to make professional-grade preventative security available at scale, including to employees who work remotely, travel, enter customers' homes or otherwise spend significant portions of their workday alone. That capability expands what employers can provide as part of their duty of care. As work increasingly takes place across homes, vehicles, client locations, public spaces and other environments beyond a company's physical premises, conventional workplace security can leave employees without protection for significant portions of the working day. Bond gives employers a way to extend professional personal security into those environments and provide it broadly across a workforce rather than limiting it to a small group of senior executives. For Watson, that means agents can carry a layer of professional security with them whether they are at an open house, meeting a prospective buyer, arriving at a vacant property or traveling between appointments. The deployment complements the safety practices and judgment agents already use while giving them an immediate resource when something does not feel right. By providing that protection to approximately 800 agents, Watson is helping establish a new benchmark for how real estate companies - and employers with mobile workforces more broadly - can approach the safety of their people. Watson's deployment also points to a much larger workforce-security challenge. Millions of Americans - including real estate professionals, home-health workers, salespeople, delivery and rideshare workers and other field personnel - regularly perform their jobs outside conventional workplaces without colleagues or security personnel immediately nearby. As employers compete to provide benefits that meaningfully improve employees' lives, personal security represents a new frontier: protection that follows people beyond the office and helps them feel safer throughout the working day. Bond's Preventative Personal Security model is designed to make that benefit possible at scale while preserving individual privacy and giving members control over when and how security services are activated. About Watson Realty Corp. Watson Realty Corp. is a leading real estate brokerage serving communities throughout Northeast and Central Florida and Southeast Georgia. Through its network of real estate professionals and offices across the region, Watson provides residential real estate and related services while maintaining a longstanding focus on service, professionalism and support for its agents and customers. About Bond Bond (Nasdaq: OBAI) is the world's only AI-powered Preventative Personal Security company, providing professional-grade personal security before situations become emergencies. Bond combines proprietary artificial intelligence with 24/7 live Personal Security Agents who can monitor members upon request, identify potential risks, provide guidance, help deter and de-escalate threats, and coordinate with first responders when necessary. By combining AI with human security expertise, Bond enables organizations to expand their duty of care and provide personal security as an employee benefit at scale, making a level of preventative personal protection historically reserved for highly protected individuals accessible to entire workforces wherever they live, work and travel. Contact:

Jonathan Phillips

Bond@PhillComm.Global View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Bond





26.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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