Mavenir Systems, Inc.: Mavenir Adds Sanas Real-Time Speech AI to Its MAVcore Voice AI Portfolio for Telecom Operators

The strategic partnership brings real-time speech enhancement, accent transformation, and language understanding into operator networks, opening a new frontier for secure carrier-grade Voice AI

RICHARDSON, Texas, and PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenir, the software company building Cloud-Native, AI-by-design mobile networks, and Sanas, a real-time Speech AI platform for enterprise and global communications, today announced a strategic partnership that brings Sanas real-time Speech AI to Mavenir's MAVcore Voice AI portfolio. The integration enables communication service providers to deliver voice AI enhancements natively from the operator's mobile core network directly to end-users.

Telecom networks were built to connect calls. Mavenir and Sanas are transforming that connection into secure, human-to-human communication, carried in a caller's preferred language, delivered with HD Voice clarity, deployed as sovereign AI within the operator's own network, and built to meet regulatory and data-residency requirements. This shifts voice from a utility operators carry to a service they can differentiate, govern, and monetize.

At the core of the partnership is Sanas' Speech AI platform, which removes communication barriers in real time, enabling people to understand and be understood across languages, accents and environments. Its technology powers mission-critical communications where clarity, speed, and accuracy matter most. Through its Language Assist partnership with MicroAutomation, Sanas enables 911 dispatchers to hear callers in English as they speak, with no interpreter and no delay. By bringing these capabilities directly into carrier networks, Mavenir and Sanas are making real-time translation, speech enhancement, and AI-powered communication available at telecom scale.

Secure communications are another area of focus for this partnership. Voice-cloning technology has advanced quickly, and bad actors are already exploiting it to commit fraud. Integrating Sanas Speech AI into Mavenir MAVcore portfolio of solutions enhances the voice platform to include deepfake detection and fraud-signal capabilities, giving operators a carrier-grade path to detect and defend against synthetic-voice attacks as this threat grows.

The joint solution is orchestrated and customized through Mavenir's AI Agent Studio, giving operators service control, real-time performance, optimized operational costs, and the ability to rapidly create and monetize new conversational AI experiences.

"Voice remains the most trusted and universal service operators provide, and the next era is about making it intelligent," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "Together with Sanas, Mavenir is enabling operators to transform voice from a connectivity service into a monetizable, AI-powered experience. By embedding advanced Voice AI directly within the telecom network, operators can deliver real-time translation, AI-enhanced voice quality, and next-generation security while maintaining the performance, privacy, and sovereignty that modern communications require."



"Telecom operators sit at the center of some of the world's most important conversations," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, Co-Founder and CEO of Sanas. "Together with Mavenir, we're bringing a new layer of intelligence directly into carrier networks, creating new opportunities to improve communication quality, strengthen security, and deliver more value through every conversation. Communications networks have connected people for decades. We believe their next chapter is helping people understand one another more clearly."

Mavenir and Sanas will begin joint technical validation, with commercial availability for operators to follow.

Meet Mavenir and Sanas:

See how this strategic partnership accelerates the market for Voice AI. Join Mavenir and Sanas at these upcoming events.

The AI-Native Telco Forum, 8 to 9 September, Düsseldorf. Book a meeting here.

8 to 9 September, Düsseldorf. Book a meeting here. FutureNet Asia, 22 to 23 September, Singapore. Book a meeting here.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company's deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators' evolution to TechCos. For more information, visit?mavenir.com

About Sanas

Sanas is a real-time Speech AI platform built to power global enterprise and communications platforms. Founded in 2021 in Palo Alto, California, Sanas enables speech to be understood clearly and naturally across languages, accents, and environments. The platform provides real-time speech enhancement, accent transformation, and language understanding that can be embedded directly into applications, platforms, and carrier networks. In 2026, Sanas was named the No. 1 AI & Data company in America on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies and also earned the No. 1 ranking in California and No. 8 overall. Learn more at Sanas.ai.

Media Contacts

Mavenir Emmanuela Spiteri

PR@mavenir.com