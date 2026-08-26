Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
20 Meter - so tief musste dieser Kupfer-Explorer bohren, um fündig zu werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.08.2026 15:12 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ninkear to Unveil AI-Ready Mini PCs and Performance Laptops at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninkear, a practical AI PC brand for mobile professionals, will participate in IFA Berlin 2026 to present its latest compact computing solutions and actively seek new partners and distributors worldwide.

Since 2020, Ninkear has focused on reliable performance and energy efficiency under its "Nothing Extra" philosophy-the right performance for real work, no more, no less. The company offers free shipping from its European warehouse, 30-day returns, and a 2-year warranty; products are available in 25+ markets and trusted by over 200 enterprise customers.

At IFA, Ninkear will highlight these key models:

Mini PCs

  • Ninkear L20 AI Mini PC - Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 226V with 97 TOPS AI Performance. Ultra-compact design delivering practical local AI for office and multi-display use.
  • Ninkear MBOX 18 Mini PC - Palm-sized all-metal body with Intel Core 3 processor 304, dual M.2 SSD slots, USB4 ports, and quiet cooling for reliable everyday performance.

Laptops

  • Ninkear S13 2-in-1 Laptop - 13-inch 2.5K anti-glare screen, Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 115U + 16GB memory, slim metal body, Unlock AI Productivity.
  • Ninkear U9 Pro Laptop - Powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H, built for professionals. Supports 35 TOPS AI Performance for private local AI processing.

We are actively seeking distributors and partners in various countries and regions.

Visit our booth to experience the products, discuss cooperation opportunities, and explore potential partnerships. We look forward to meeting you!

IFA Berlin 2026

Dates: September 4-8, 2026

Booth: H5.2-450

Address: Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany

For more information, visit https://ninkear.com/

Media Contact:
marketing@ninkear.com
+8615914917645

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ninkear-to-unveil-ai-ready-mini-pcs-and-performance-laptops-at-ifa-2026-302858112.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.