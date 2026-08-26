CONVENE HOSPITALITY GROUP NAMES MELANIE COLTON AS CHIEF PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Tech Veteran to Oversee Operational Standards and Innovative Enterprise Platforms

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convene Hospitality Group (CHG), the parent company of leading lifestyle hospitality brands focused on creating the places and experiences that bring people together, has appointed Melanie Colton as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). In this role, Colton will steer the technology platform, operational systems, and data-driven capabilities across the company's growing global portfolio.

The product and technology organization encompasses technology, engineering, data, and infrastructure functions. Colton's purview includes modernizing the company's enterprise platform, identifying new revenue streams, and implementing intelligent AI automation into hospitality operations at scale.

"At CHG, hospitality is embedded into every layer of the brand. We remove friction and create exceptional experiences that are worthy of our clients," said Colton. "Technology isn't separate from that environment; it's a foundational element of the guest experience. Our focus will be to deliver intuitive tools that drive revenue while ensuring our digital infrastructure remains efficient and sustainable."

Colton joins CHG with 25-plus years of product and technology leadership experience. Most recently, she served as Chief Technology Officer at Axios Media, where she built the product, engineering, and data organizations powering the company's editorial, commercial, and consumer platforms. At Axios, she was among the first technology leaders in media to deploy AI across newsroom and business workflows, and led technical due diligence for the company's $525 million acquisition by Cox Enterprises.

"Bringing Melanie on board allows us to innovate with incredible precision and empower our teams to use data more creatively, "said Ryan Simonetti, President and CEO of CHG. "We look forward to how she reimagines our digital experiences and powers the next generation of meetings and events."

Throughout her career, Colton has consistently translated technology investments into commercial growth. She has led unified platform strategies for some of the most recognizable names in media, developing enterprise solutions that balance revenue generation with long-term operational cost management.

Colton holds a Master of Science from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland. She is based at CHG's headquarters in New York City.

About Convene Hospitality Group:

Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) is the global leader in hospitality-driven destinations, operating a premier portfolio that includes the Convene and etc.venues brands. As the largest provider of dedicated meeting and event spaces in the U.S. and UK, CHG leverages 45+ years of expertise to transform traditional commercial real estate into high-value lifestyle assets across 38 global locations. Backed by investors including Ares and Brookfield, the award-winning group is dedicated to creating dynamic spaces and human-focused experiences that bring people together. Learn more at convenehospitality.com.

Media Contact

Convene Hospitality Group

press@convenehospitality.com

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