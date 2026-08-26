ODDIFACT: Oddifact and Mabion Receive FDA Pre-IND Meeting Grant for RTX-NP (MabionCD20) in Immune Thrombocytopenia

FDA grants Type B pre-IND meeting, enabling critical alignment with the Agency on the development strategy for RTX-NP

Oddifact and Mabion aim to bring rituximab's well-established activity in ITP to formal FDA approval for the first time

Paris, France - August 26, 2026 - Oddifact SAS, a French rare disease TechDev company, and Mabion S.A. (WSE: MAB), a Polish biotechnology company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a Type B pre-IND meeting for RTX-NP (MabionCD20), a rituximab product developed jointly for the treatment of adult patients with persistent or chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response, relapse, or dependence after first-line therapy.

The FDA opened a Pre-IND file (PIND 183961) under Oddifact's name and classified the request as a Type B meeting - the most substantive category of FDA pre-IND interactions - engaging the Division of Nonmalignant Hematology. The meeting will enable both companies to align with the Agency on critical development questions.

ITP is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by abnormally low platelet counts. Despite its well-documented clinical activity in ITP, rituximab has never received formal FDA approval for this indication. RTX-NP - which benefits from an FDA Orphan Drug Designation - aims to bridge this gap and provide patients and physicians with a validated, regulatory-backed treatment option.

"The FDA's decision to grant us a Type B pre-IND meeting for RTX-NP highlights the work accomplished by Oddifact and Mabion. This represents an important milestone to finalize our path to BLA submission and bring a meaningful treatment option to ITP patients who still lack adequate options after first-line therapy."

- Pierre-Alexandre Teulié, Chief Executive Officer, Oddifact SAS

"The FDA's decision marks an important step in advancing MabionCD20 from a well-characterized biologic asset toward a potential innovative treatment for patients with rare diseases. Our collaboration with Oddifact brings together Mabion's expertise in monoclonal antibody development and manufacturing with Oddifact's experience in rare diseases and indication repurposing, creating a strong foundation for advancing RTX-NP toward clinical development and, ultimately, the U.S. market."

- Gregor Kawaletz, Chief Executive Officer, Mabion S.A.

About Oddifact Oddifact is a French rare disease TechDev company leveraging its AI-enabled platform (S.A.V.E.) to identify and develop off-label orphan opportunities. Oddifact has secured 15 FDA Orphan Drug Designations to date.

About Mabion Mabion S.A. (WSE: MAB) is a Polish biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of monoclonal antibody biologics. MabionCD20 completed Phase III clinical trials.

Contact Oddifact: pa.teulie@oddifact.com