Discovery Education Announces Availability of Mystery Writing for Grades K-5

Built on the Mystery Science approach, new K-5 solution brings standards-aligned writing instruction into easy-to-implement, teacher-led lessons

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Discovery Education today announced that Mystery Writing, its supplemental writing solution for kindergarten through grade 5, is now available to educators nationwide. Mystery Writing joins Mystery Science, the most widely used K-5 science curriculum in the United States, in reaching the full elementary grade span within Discovery Education's family of open-and-go, evidence-backed instructional solutions.

Writing instruction has historically received less classroom time and professional learning investment than reading, even though research shows the two skills are deeply interrelated. That is beginning to shift: several states have recently increased funding for evidence-based writing instruction, with 39 states mentioning writing within "science of reading" laws. Mystery Writing gives educators a classroom-ready way to act on that shift now.

"Writing skills are foundational for student success in literacy, yet too often the conversation focuses on reading alone," said Brian Shaw, CEO of Discovery Education. "As schools work to strengthen literacy outcomes based on learning science, teachers need support to bring high-quality writing instruction into their daily practice alongside reading curricula. Mystery Writing meets that need by combining rigorous, scaffolded instruction with the curiosity and engagement that Discovery Education's Mystery solutions are known for."

A Developmental Approach, Grounded in Research

Mystery Writing is built on research showing that writing instruction is most effective when students write frequently, receive explicit and scaffolded instruction, and get timely feedback within a supportive writing community. Every lesson follows the same instructional sequence: an engaging, real-world hook; explicit instruction; scaffolded practice; discussion; independent writing application; and reflection, moving students from guided support toward independent writing.

Kindergarten and grade 1 (new): a developmental sequence that moves from drawing to labeling to sentence-writing, organized into short, single-skill lessons of about 20 minutes. Lessons are designed to complement a classroom's existing phonics program, applying students' phonics knowledge to writing. Teachers can move flexibly within a skill group to meet their students' needs.

Grades 2 through 5 (established): genre units in narrative, opinion, and informative writing, plus essential skill lessons that build fundamental writing abilities across genres. Lessons include built-in differentiation, structured partner work, and pre- and post-unit assessments so teachers can track student progress.

Mystery Writing lessons are open-and-go, simplifying implementation: teachers can begin teaching with minimal preparation. The program's explicit, step-by-step instruction and scaffolded tasks build students' confidence and independence as writers over time, enabling young writers to overcome the common fear of the blank page.

Evidence-Backed Impact

In December 2023, LearnPlatform by Instructure, an independent edtech research organization, completed a logic model review of Mystery Writing that satisfies Level IV evidence requirements ("Demonstrates a Rationale") under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). This evidence tier reflects a well-specified logic model informed by prior research, together with active planning for a higher-tier effectiveness study; it also means districts can apply Title funds toward a Mystery Writing purchase. Discovery Education has since begun planning an ESSA Level III study examining Mystery Writing usage and its relationship to student writing outcomes.

"Mystery Writing covers all three types of writing-informative, persuasive, and narrative-which is exactly what our state standards require," said Stacey Leary, 4th Grade Teacher in New Hampshire. "I love that the resources in Mystery Writing are right there in the lessons to click on and print. The step-by-step instructions save me time with planning."

Availability and Trial for Classrooms, Schools, and Districts

Teachers and parents or guardians can sign up for a free, year-long trial of Mystery Writing at https://writing.mysteryscience.com/. A Getting Started Guide is available to help educators plan how to use Mystery Writing in their classrooms. Mystery Writing is also available for purchase by schools and districts.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is a global education technology leader whose innovative solutions empower educators and progress student learning. Discovery Education's solutions have served more than 100 million students globally, supporting effective teaching and learning in 45% of U.S. K-12 schools and in 100+ countries and territories. The company's portfolio includes award-winning core and supplemental curriculum, high-quality standards-aligned content, and AI-enabled teaching and learning tools. Solutions span math, science, literacy, social studies, and career-connected learning, including instructionally-aligned content developed through one-of-a-kind partnerships with industry leaders to bring real-world relevance into every lesson. Learn more at www.DiscoveryEducation.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/discovery-education-announces-availability-of-mystery-writing-for-grades-k-5-1212305