Integration of Atlas One underway and on plan following the August 13, 2026 closing

Parvis initiates fiscal 2027 guidance: projected revenue of $4.9 to $5.1 million and projected net income of $0.9 to $1.1 million, the Company's first full year of expected profitability

Combined platform now serves 65+ active issuers and a network of more than 15,000 qualified investors across Canada

Guidance excludes any contribution from the pending Favor Point Capital acquisition

No additional debenture tranches at this time: further tranches are tied to the Favor Point acquisition pursuant to ongoing TSX Venture Exchange review

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a technology-driven platform for private alternative investments, is pleased to provide a post-closing update on its acquisition of Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. ("Atlas One"), completed on August 13, 2026, and to introduce financial guidance for its 2027 fiscal year ending March 31, 2027 ("fiscal 2027"). For full details of the transaction terms, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 13, 2026.

Integration Update

Integration of Atlas One is proceeding in line with the plan announced at closing. Atlas One is being amalgamated with Parvis Investment Services Inc., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary and registered exempt market dealer, uniting Atlas One's issuer network and national investor base with the Parvis platform under a single registered dealer.

Beyond combining operations, the integration is focused on ensuring the transaction delivers its intended strategic outcomes across four areas:

Growth. The combined business now supports more than 65 active issuers, more than 50 advisors and a network of more than 15,000 qualified investors, with over $320 million in capital facilitated across the two platforms since inception.

The combined business now supports more than 65 active issuers, more than 50 advisors and a network of more than 15,000 qualified investors, with over $320 million in capital facilitated across the two platforms since inception. Market expansion. The combination extends the Company's exempt market dealer distribution across all Canadian provinces and broadens the range of issuer types served - spanning private real estate, private equity, hospitality, alternatives, mortgage investment corporations, and REITs - positioning Parvis as a distribution layer for Canadian wealth and advisory firms seeking access to alternatives.

The combination extends the Company's exempt market dealer distribution across all Canadian provinces and broadens the range of issuer types served - spanning private real estate, private equity, hospitality, alternatives, mortgage investment corporations, and REITs - positioning Parvis as a distribution layer for Canadian wealth and advisory firms seeking access to alternatives. New capabilities. Atlas One's proprietary technology is being integrated into the Parvis platform, complementing the Company's existing capabilities including its secondary market for exempt securities and the Parvis Direct Access Fund. Investors and issuers joining from Atlas One gain access to broader product offerings and enhanced compliance infrastructure.

Atlas One's proprietary technology is being integrated into the Parvis platform, complementing the Company's existing capabilities including its secondary market for exempt securities and the Parvis Direct Access Fund. Investors and issuers joining from Atlas One gain access to broader product offerings and enhanced compliance infrastructure. Cost synergies. The Company expects approximately $500,000 in annualized operational efficiencies as onboarding and KYC systems are unified onto a single core architecture, duplicative systems and processes are retired, and legacy licenses are sunset to capture full technology margin. This also includes the elimination of the duplication related to legal, financial, insurance and regulatory expenditures.

Key remaining workstreams for the balance of calendar 2026 include merging Atlas One dealing representatives into the Parvis exempt market dealer network, deploying a single digital onboarding interface for all investors, and migrating Atlas One's active issuers and offerings onto the Parvis platform.

Fiscal 2027 Financial Guidance

With the Atlas One acquisition closed and integration underway, the Company is initiating consolidated financial guidance for fiscal 2027:

Fiscal 2027 Guidance

(year ending March 31, 2027) Parvis + Atlas One (consolidated) Projected Revenue $4.9 - $5.1 million Projected Net income $900k - $1.1 million Active issuers on platform 65+ Qualified investors (combined network) 15,000+

Guidance reflects the consolidated Parvis and Atlas One businesses only and assumes completion of the integration activities described above. It builds on the Company's first net profitable quarter, reported in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, and revenue growth of 143% in fiscal 2026.

Management expects growth in fiscal 2027 to be driven by the Company's three revenue streams - transaction fees on capital raised through the platform, marketing and distribution services provided to issuers, and platform and fund management fees - with an ongoing deliberate shift toward recurring revenue as fund management and platform fees grow as a proportion of the business. Guidance does not include any contribution from the Company's pending acquisition of Favor Point Capital described below, nor any proceeds from future tranches of the Company's convertible debenture financing beyond amounts closed to date.

Pending Favor Point Capital Acquisition

As previously announced, the Company has agreed to acquire Favor Point Capital, a FINRA- and SEC-registered U.S. broker-dealer based in Phoenix, Arizona. The acquisition is currently being reviewed by the TSX Venture Exchange and remains subject to FINRA approval and other customary conditions. Upon closing, Favor Point is expected to open compliant cross-border distribution into the U.S. private market for Parvis issuers and investors. The Company expects to update its financial guidance to reflect Favor Point's contribution following completion of the acquisition. For full details of the transaction terms, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 22, 2026.

Convertible Debenture Financing Update

On August 13, 2026, the Company closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures. The Company may complete additional tranches for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000, on the same terms: each debenture unit consists of one convertible debenture with the principal amount convertible into common shares at $0.55 per share, together with warrants equal to 100% of the common shares issuable upon conversion, each warrant exercisable at $0.65 per share for 24 months from closing.

The Company has elected not to proceed with additional tranches at this time. Further tranches were principally intended to fund the Favor Point acquisition, which is under TSX Venture Exchange review. In the interim, first-tranche proceeds and operating cash flow are expected to fund the Atlas One integration and ongoing operations. Further tranches may follow as the Favor Point acquisition is approved by the Exchange and proceeds toward closing.

The Company notes that its fiscal 2027 guidance, including its expectation of positive net income, is based on the operating performance of the combined Parvis and Atlas One businesses and does not depend on any additional financing.

Management Commentary

"Closing was the milestone; integration is the work, and it is going well. Bringing Atlas One's people, issuers, and investors onto one platform gives Canada a private markets network with real national scale - more than 65 issuers, 50+ advisors and 15,000 qualified investors on a single innovative, regulated, technology infrastructure," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "We are initiating guidance because the business has earned it. After our first profitable quarter and 143% revenue growth, fiscal 2027 is the year the combined platform demonstrates durable, profitable growth - before any contribution from our planned U.S. expansion."

"This guidance is built on businesses we own and operate today," added Richard Robins, Chief Financial Officer. "Revenues of approximately $5 million, with positive net income, reflects the operating leverage in the model - the infrastructure is built, and revenues now scale faster than costs. The Favor Point acquisition represents additional upside that we will bring into guidance only once it has closed."

About the Financial Outlook

This news release contains a financial outlook within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including the fiscal 2027 revenue and net income guidance set out above. The financial outlook was approved by management as of the date of this news release and is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding the Company's expected financial performance following the acquisition of Atlas One. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes. The financial outlook is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including with respect to: issuer volume and transaction activity on the platform; historical fee realization rates; anticipated assets under management and administration; completion of the Atlas One integration on the anticipated timeline; retention of key dealing representatives, issuers, and investors; no material adverse change in regulatory, market, or business conditions; and the Company's ability to scale marketing and client acquisition. Actual results may differ materially from the financial outlook. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the financial outlook except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to expanding access to institutional-quality private market opportunities. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates across Canada with teams in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: PVIS) and, via its subsidiary Parvis Investment Services Inc., is registered as an exempt market dealer under National Instrument 31-103 in each Canadian province.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the integration of Atlas One and the anticipated timeline, milestones, and benefits thereof, including anticipated operational efficiencies; the Company's fiscal 2027 financial guidance, including anticipated revenue and net income; the completion of the proposed acquisition of Favor Point Capital and the anticipated strategic and financial benefits thereof; the sufficiency of the Company's capital resources to fund the Atlas One integration and ongoing operations, and the potential completion of further tranches of the convertible debenture financing and the use of proceeds therefrom; and the Company's business plans and growth objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on material assumptions made by the Company, including those described under "About the Financial Outlook" above, as well as assumptions that: no additional regulatory concerns will arise; required approvals will be received; market conditions will not change materially; and the Company will be able to execute on its business objectives. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risk factors include, without limitation: failure to complete the integration of Atlas One as planned; failure to obtain FINRA or other regulatory approvals in respect of Favor Point Capital; the possibility that additional financing may be required should the Company's plans or circumstances change; failure to complete additional tranches of the financing; market volatility affecting capital raises; regulatory changes; competition; loss of key personnel; and general market and industry conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311585

Source: Parvis Invest Inc.