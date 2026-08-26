David Gurupatham & Koay: Malaysia's First Law Firm in China Tests Whether Cross-Border Legal Practice Can Keep Pace With USD 212 Billion in Trade

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Dato' David Gurupatham's DGK opened in Jinan as Malaysia strengthened its commercial court system, introduced third-party arbitration funding rules, and moved toward its most significant contract-law overhaul in decades.

When David Gurupatham & Koay (DGK) opened a 1,500-square-foot office in Jinan, Shandong Province, in February 2025, the Malaysian law firm crossed a significant threshold: securing authorization from China's judicial authorities to operate on the mainland.

The expansion came as economic ties between Malaysia and China continued to deepen. Bilateral trade reached a record USD 212.03 billion in 2024, increasing 11.4% year over year and reinforcing China's position as Malaysia's largest trading partner for the sixteenth consecutive year.

The growing commercial relationship, however, has created a parallel demand for legal infrastructure capable of addressing disputes and transactions across two fundamentally different legal traditions.

A Legal Gap Between Two Major Trading Partners

China operates within a civil law framework, while Malaysia's legal system is rooted in the common law tradition. That distinction can become particularly important when companies negotiate contracts, structure investments, manage regulatory obligations, or prepare for potential disputes across jurisdictions.

A 2024 study published in the Russian Law Journal examining China-Malaysia commercial compliance identified continuing challenges arising from differences between the two legal systems, particularly in contractual interpretation and dispute resolution.

The research also highlighted the growing importance of alternative dispute resolution in cross-border commerce, where arbitration and other mechanisms can offer businesses greater flexibility, confidentiality, and speed than traditional litigation.

For companies operating between Malaysia and China, the challenge is therefore not simply entering another market. It is understanding how commercial rights, contractual obligations, and dispute-resolution mechanisms operate when two different legal systems intersect.

DGK's China Expansion

DGK's Jinan presence represents one response to that challenge.

Founded in 2002 by Dato' David Gurupatham and Koay Eng Hooi, the firm developed its practice around complex commercial litigation and international arbitration involving parties and businesses across Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, and mainland China.

The firm's earlier designation as the **Belt and Road Operation Centre for the Malaysian Region from 2016 to 2019** reflected its focus on cross-border commercial matters before many Malaysian practices had established comparable international positioning.

The broader Belt and Road Initiative has itself exposed the complexity of cross-border dispute resolution. Research published by the *Harvard International Law Journal* has examined how BRI-related disputes can involve litigation, arbitration, and mediation across multiple jurisdictions, while dedicated commercial courts have also emerged in China.

The Global Trade and Customs Journal has similarly identified fragmented legal systems, overlapping treaties, and differences between legal traditions as potential challenges for businesses involved in Belt and Road transactions.

Against that backdrop, a Malaysian legal practice operating within China presents a potentially important bridge between commercial parties navigating both systems.

Malaysia Strengthens Its Commercial Legal Infrastructure

Malaysia has also been moving to strengthen its own framework for international commerce.

On January 1, 2026, the Arbitration (Amendment) Act 2024 came into force, introducing Malaysia's first statutory framework governing third-party funding in arbitration.

The reforms address areas including disclosure obligations, funder conduct, and the relationship between third-party funding and Malaysia's traditional common-law restrictions on maintenance and champerty.

The changes are intended to strengthen Malaysia's position as an arbitration venue alongside established regional seats such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

The country's judicial infrastructure also underwent a significant development in 2026.

The judiciary launched the International Commercial and Admiralty Division (ICAD) at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, establishing a specialist forum for international commercial and admiralty disputes with an objective of resolving matters within nine months.

The initiative came against a substantial existing caseload. Malaysia's Commercial Division processed approximately 8,000 to 9,600 cases annually in 2024 and 2025. ICAD began with a much smaller caseload of 116 cases, allowing the division to focus on achieving its accelerated resolution target.

Contract Law Faces Its Biggest Review in Decades

Another major development arrived in June 2026, when the Committee for the Review and Reform of Contract Law presented a three-volume final report proposing extensive changes to Malaysia's **Contracts Act 1950**.

The legislation, which is rooted in the Indian Contract Act 1872, has undergone only three major amendments - in 1967, 1974, and 1976.

The latest reform proposals address issues increasingly central to international commerce, including digital transactions, electronic agreements, AI-assisted contracting, and unfair contract terms.

If implemented, the proposals could represent the most comprehensive modernization of Malaysia's contract law since the legislation was introduced.

The proposed reforms also arrive as cross-border commerce becomes increasingly digital and contractual relationships span multiple jurisdictions. Research published in the *International Journal of Law and Governance Communication* has highlighted fragmentation surrounding jurisdiction and choice-of-law issues in Malaysia's cross-border e-commerce environment.

Enforcement Remains the Commercial Test

For international businesses, the value of legal reform ultimately depends on whether commercial rights can be enforced predictably.

A favorable judgment or arbitration award has limited practical value if enforcement across borders becomes uncertain, expensive, or excessively time-consuming.

Research published in the *Journal of Law and Legal Reform* has examined recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitral awards in Malaysia and Singapore, noting the importance of clear statutory mechanisms.

This makes developments such as ICAD, the new arbitration-funding framework, and the proposed Contracts Act reforms relevant not only to Malaysian companies but also to international businesses evaluating Malaysia as a commercial or investment destination.

For practitioners working across borders, these developments can change how disputes are structured from the outset - including decisions involving governing law, arbitration clauses, jurisdiction, funding, and enforcement strategy.

Beyond Commercial Litigation

Gurupatham's professional work has also extended beyond conventional commercial disputes.

He has undertaken pro bono work involving indigenous land rights, an area that has received substantial academic attention in Malaysia. Research in *Modern Asian Studies* has documented the use of Malaysian courts by Orang Asli communities seeking redress over land and resource disputes, while research published in the *International Journal on Minority and Group Rights* has examined procedural justice and indigenous resource rights.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gurupatham also co-founded **Industries Unite**, a coalition representing 115 trade associations and an estimated 3.3 million businesses. The coalition engaged with the Malaysian government on economic reopening strategies during the Movement Control Order period, amid widespread disruption to Malaysian businesses.

These activities provide a broader context for a legal practice whose work spans commercial disputes, international arbitration, public-interest matters, and business advocacy.

The Next Test Is Execution

Malaysia's legal and commercial relationship with China is entering a more consequential phase.

Trade between the two countries has reached record levels. Malaysian institutions are strengthening mechanisms for international disputes. Arbitration funding has moved into a statutory framework. Contract law is being reconsidered for a digital economy. At the same time, DGK's Jinan office is testing whether a Malaysian common-law practice can effectively serve clients within China's civil-law environment.

Each development addresses a different part of the same challenge: ensuring that legal infrastructure keeps pace with increasingly complex commercial relationships.

The ICAD initiative faces a monitoring period. The proposed Contracts Act reforms must still move through the legislative process. Malaysia's third-party arbitration funding framework must demonstrate its effectiveness through real disputes. And DGK's presence in Jinan must ultimately demonstrate commercial value to businesses operating across both jurisdictions.

The institutional building blocks are increasingly visible.

The question for Malaysia, China, and the businesses connecting the two markets is whether those reforms can translate into faster dispute resolution, greater legal certainty, and stronger confidence in cross-border commerce.

For a bilateral trade relationship worth more than USD 212 billion, the stakes extend well beyond the legal profession.

About David Gurupatham & Koay

David Gurupatham & Koay (DGK) is a Malaysian law firm founded in 2002 by Dato' David Gurupatham and Koay Eng Hooi. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, international arbitration, and cross-border legal matters involving businesses and parties across multiple jurisdictions. Its international activities include a presence in Jinan, Shandong Province, China.

Media Contact:

David Gurupatham & Koay

Email: david@dgklegal.com

Telephone: +603 7954 6733

Website: www.dgklegal.com

Sources

1. *Russian Law Journal*, "Harmonising Compliance in China and Malaysia: Cross-Border Commercial Relationships" (2024).

2. *Harvard International Law Journal*, "Envisioning Foundations for the Law of the Belt and Road Initiative: Rule of Law and Dispute Resolution Challenges" (2020).

3. *Global Trade and Customs Journal*, Vol. 14, No. 5, Wang, G., "The Legal Challenges and Legal Safeguards for the Belt and Road Initiative" (2019).

4. Global Arbitration Review, *Asia-Pacific Arbitration Review 2027*, "Malaysia: Embracing Third-Party Funding in Arbitration" (May 2026).

5. *Journal of Law and Legal Reform*, "Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments and Arbitral Awards: Lessons from Singapore and Malaysia" (February 2026).

6. *International Journal of Law and Governance Communication*, Vol. 10, Issue 41, "Jurisdictional and Choice of Law Issues for E-Commerce in Malaysia" (September 2025).

7. *American Journal of Comparative Law*, Vol. 70, No. 3, "Corporate Law and Political Economy in a Kleptocracy" (2022).

8. *Asian Journal of Law and Society*, "China's Belt and Road Initiative is Not a Novel Approach to International Law-Making" (2025).

9. *Modern Asian Studies*, Vol. 45, No. 4, "Seeking Redress in the Courts: Indigenous Land Rights and Judicial Decisions in Malaysia" (2011).

10. *International Journal on Minority and Group Rights*, Vol. 26, No. 1, "Addressing the Rights of Indigenous Peoples to Resources in Malaysia" (2019).

11. *International Journal of Infectious Diseases*, Vol. 97, "COVID-19 Outbreak in Malaysia: Actions Taken by the Malaysian Government" (2020).

12. *Malaysian Journal of Economic Studies*, Tham, S.Y., "Chinese Investments in Malaysia: Synthesising the Evidence Ten Years into the BRI" (2024).

13. LSE IDEAS, "China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Southeast Asia: Legal Issues and Implications" (October 2018).

14. Baker McKenzie Insight, "Malaysia: 10 Key Changes Proposed to Contracts Act 1950" (August 2026).

15. Bernama / The Edge Malaysia, reporting on ICAD launch (March 2026) and DGK Jinan opening (February 2025).

SOURCE: David Gurupatham & Koay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/malaysias-first-law-firm-in-china-tests-whether-cross-border-legal-p-1211220