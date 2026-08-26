San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Strada, the AI platform that runs insurance operations, today released the first edition of Strada Signals, a new series of publications drawing on Strada's experience deploying AI agents across the insurance industry. The series is designed to give insurance operators access to proprietary benchmark data and deployment learnings that are not available through any other source.

The inaugural report, What to Expect When Deploying Conversational AI in Insurance Operations, draws on aggregated learnings from 18 months of AI deployments across P&C carriers, MGAs, brokers, and TPAs. It documents how key operational metrics, including containment rate, average handle time, transfer volume, cost impact, and customer satisfaction, move across the four phases of a typical AI deployment, from pilot through steady state.

The report's findings address questions that insurance operators consistently face when evaluating or planning an AI deployment: how long it takes for impact to materialize, what early volatility signals, what good performance looks like at steady state, and what decisions made before a pilot launches most strongly determine long-term outcomes.

"Insurance operators deserve better than vendor projections and generic AI benchmarks. Strada Signals is our attempt to document what AI deployment actually looks like in insurance based on what we have seen across implementations," said Amir Prodensky, Co-founder & CEO of Strada.

The first edition of Strada Signals is available now at getstrada.com.

About Strada

Strada is an agentic AI platform that automates insurance operations end to end, from policyholder interactions across voice, chat, email, and SMS through to back-office workflows and system-of-record updates. Built specifically for P&C carriers, MGAs, brokers, and TPAs, Strada is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit getstrada.com.

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Source: Strada