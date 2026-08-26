London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - ITPS Canada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, the International Test Pilots School (ITPS) and the International Tactical Training Centre (ITTC), has achieved accreditation under NATO Flight Training Europe (NFTE), following a comprehensive evaluation of its training capabilities and operating environment.





2026 School Photo at International Test Pilots School

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The accreditation marks an important milestone for ITPS Canada, providing independent recognition of the standards underpinning its international aerospace training operations. NATO Flight Training Europe is a multinational initiative designed to provide NATO nations with access to a network of high-quality military aviation training capabilities.

ITPS Canada's accreditation places the organization within the NFTE framework and provides participating NATO air forces with a more direct mechanism to access accredited training delivered by ITPS and ITTC, spanning specialist flight test and aerospace training as well as advanced military flying and tactical training.





International Tactical Training Centre in North Bay, Ontario

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"This accreditation reflects how ITPS Canada has continued to grow while remaining focused on the standards and capabilities that have earned the trust of customers around the world," said Giorgio Clementi, Executive Chairman, ITPS Canada Ltd. "We have continued to invest in our people, aircraft, simulation, infrastructure, and training methodologies to meet increasingly complex requirements. NFTE accreditation is an important endorsement of that investment and of the professional framework we have built across ITPS and ITTC."

The NFTE accreditation process assesses training providers against demanding criteria spanning aviation safety, training quality, governance and supervision, regulatory compliance, operational delivery, infrastructure, and duty of care. Accreditation provides customers with additional assurance that ITPS Canada's training environments meet the standards expected for military aviation training within the NATO framework.

ITPS provides specialist flight test and aerospace training for test pilots, flight test engineers and associated specialists. ITTC, based in North Bay, Ontario, provides advanced military flying and tactical training for fighter aircrew preparing for increasingly complex operational environments.





International Test Pilots School in London, Ontario

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Together, these capabilities represent a growing Canadian sovereign pilot training capability, expanding the capacity available within Canada to support domestic, NATO and Allied air force requirements. ITTC's investment in advanced training capabilities, including the Leonardo M-346 Block 20 Advanced Jet Trainer, further builds Canada's domestic training capacity while strengthening ITPS Canada's ability to support the requirements of modern air forces.

"This accreditation recognizes the professionalism, discipline and operational focus that define both ITPS and ITTC," said Dave Lohse, CEO, ITPS Canada. "Our teams have worked diligently to build training environments that meet the highest international standards, with safety underpinning everything we do. We are proud to support NATO and Allied partners while contributing to the readiness and interoperability required for collective defence."

"CCC is pleased that ITPS has achieved NATO's accreditation, a significant milestone that reflects the company's world-class expertise, innovation, and commitment to excellence in pilot training. This recognition positions ITPS for continued growth with Canada's allies and like-minded nations. We look forward to securing more government-to-government (G2G) contracts with ITPS to help expand the reach of their training around the world." - Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of CCC.

As NATO and Allied air forces face growing demand for highly qualified aircrew, ITPS Canada will continue investing in its aircraft fleets, synthetic training systems, instructional capability, facilities, and people. Through ITPS and ITTC, the organization is positioned to contribute additional training capacity across the Alliance and support the operational readiness of NATO and Allied air forces.

ITPS Canada extends its appreciation to NATO Flight Training Europe and the Accreditation Team for their thorough evaluation and continued collaboration.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311371

Source: ITPS Canada