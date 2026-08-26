San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Kommo - a CRM that specializes in business communication and now in automation and AI tools - launched its new automated bookings with AI agents.

Kommo



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Customers familiar with AI agents know that it's a tool that offers more opportunities and increases customer satisfaction with just a few actions. Kommo's AI agent is no exception.

Avoid the chaos in regular actions

In many companies, organizing every action outside business hours ends in chaos; sometimes it's because there is weak task and schedule management, and for that, they lose opportunities and end up in a bad marketing position. That's why an AI booking agent is interesting, because it provides easier and faster actions.

The most compelling reason customers choose online booking is the ability to book appointments outside business hours (FullyBooked Team, 2025). This is because 67% of online bookings happen at that moment.

In short, if the business challenge is a lack of time to produce every booking and tasks outside of business hours, an AI agent that automates bookings can help avoid the chaos in this regular action and administrative work.

Achieve more opportunities with automated solutions

Kommo not only provides an intelligent tool that produces automated tasks, but also gives more opportunities for growth with an AI agent booking that can:

Qualify booking requests, ask the right questions, and organize customers to keep businesses running smoothly.

Prepare booking types and service information to keep everything set up and up-to-date in one place.

Confirm booking requests and transfer them to a human agent, all through a smart platform that streamlines each process before routing it to the right person.

"We look at a challenge and -as a company that continuously manages social relationships between people-we want to produce a solution, and that was our clients being able to organize each appointment, reservation, or schedule in general in a fluid and optimized way," said Gabriel Motta, Head of Digital PR at Kommo.

"For this reason, we decided to create an AI booking agent, an efficient and practical way to manage all administrative actions and reduce the chaos that comes with maintaining a busy schedule outside of working hours," Gabriel Motta continues.

About Kommo

Kommo is a CRM specializing in innovative solutions that empower companies to streamline customer interactions, enhance engagement, improve their relationships, and scale efficiently. An expert tool that supports marketing actions across various industries in optimizing messaging strategies and delivering smart business solutions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310320

Source: PRNews OU