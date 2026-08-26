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ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2026 16:02 Uhr
170 Leser
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Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker Makes Its Gamescom Debut in Germany, Bringing the Community Together in Person

In 2026, Epomaker makes its debut at Gamescom in Germany, turning an offline meetup into a celebration created for and with the community.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / As one of the world's largest gaming events, Gamescom brings together media outlets, gamers, gaming brands, and peripheral brands from around the world. More than an exhibition, it has become a major gaming festival where brands and users can connect in person. Epomaker makes its first appearance at Gamescom today, meeting visitors and showcasing some of its latest and most popular keyboards and peripherals.

The event runs from August 26 through August 30, with Epomaker exhibiting at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Hall 10.1, Booth A-023.

Many of the products featured at this year's show are closely connected to the Epomaker community.

TMR Keyboards: Since late last year, community members have been asking Epomaker to introduce TMR keyboards, hoping for a new keyboard technology that could take their gaming experience even further. This year, Epomaker officially launched the HE75 V2 TMR and HE65 V2 TMR. At the heart of both keyboards is TMR sensor technology, which uses tunnel magnetoresistance to detect subtle changes in magnetic resistance with significantly greater sensitivity. They also support both magnetic and mechanical switches, offering a level of flexibility rarely seen in mechanical keyboard designs.

HE Series: Hall Effect keyboards have become a popular choice among gaming enthusiasts. With different preferences and use cases in mind, Epomaker offers a range of layouts across the HE lineup, including the HE108, HE80, G84 HE, HE68 LITE, and HE30. Paired with Epomaker Hub, these keyboards allow users to fine-tune actuation points and customize advanced gaming functions such as SOCD, DKS, and MT, giving gamers greater control over their competitive setup.

TH Series: The TH keyboards showcased at Gamescom include several German-layout models, specifically tailored for the German market, including the TH108 PRO, TH108, and TH87. With a focus on user experience and practical aesthetics, these keyboards balance tactile feedback, acoustic performance, efficiency, and design. Available in multiple layouts to suit different needs, they deliver a modern typing experience with a rich, resonant sound profile that has earned praise from many first-time mechanical keyboard users.

Community-Inspired Keycaps: "From the community, for the community" has always been a core belief at Epomaker. This year, the brand is taking that philosophy even further by working more closely with communities and users on a range of collaborative projects. The Fallen Series Keyboard marks Epomaker's first collaboration with Human Fall Flat, created to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary. The Retromania Keyboard originated from the winning design of Epomaker Discord's first keycap design competition. Meanwhile, the Azure Dragon SZN Keycap Set is the result of a collaboration between Epomaker and Creator Lindseyszn. Each of these community-driven collaborations received an enthusiastic response upon release.

Epomaker's expansion this year goes beyond keyboards and keycaps, with new additions to its audio and mouse lineup as well. The GX1 is the brand's first headset, earning positive feedback for its distinctive design and solid performance. What's more, the Nex Lite and Carbonis mice are built around ergonomic design principles, bringing comfort and usability into focus.

The first day of the show drew a huge crowd, with visitors getting hands-on with its keyboards and other products while taking part in a fun scratch-off game. From the carefully tuned sound profiles of every Epomaker keyboard to the voices and feedback of the community itself, these sounds have always been part of the brand's journey, shaping how Epomaker innovates, evolves, and strives to deliver an even better experience for its users. Behind every product is a community that makes it possible.

For more information about Epomaker's participation in Gamescom 2026 and to schedule a press appointment, please contact:
Agnes Du
Marketing Director
agnes@epomaker.com
Epomaker Website

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.



Related Documents:
  • Epomaker Gamescom Press Release 2026


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-makes-its-gamescom-debut-in-germany-bringing-the-communi-1211001

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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