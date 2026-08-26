Encycle Wins Gold for AI & Sustainability Achievement in 2026 International Business Awards

The Award Recognizes Encycle's Transformational Application of AI and Agentic Workflow Automation for Commercial Buildings, Moving HVAC Maintenance From Expensive, Reactionary Hot Calls to Proactive, Cost-Effective Maintenance Spend

SAN MARCOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Encycle Technologies, Inc., the leader in AI-driven HVAC optimization, today announced that it has been named a Gold Stevie Award winner in The 23rd Annual International Business Awards (IBAs) in the AI & Sustainability Achievement category. The recognition highlights Encycle's transformational application of AI and agentic automation to commercial building operations, helping facility managers move from manual, reactive HVAC management to intelligent, proactive workflows.

The 2026 IBAs introduced new AI Innovation & Transformation categories to recognize organizations applying artificial intelligence in innovative ways to address significant business and societal challenges. By combining patented machine learning, conversational AI, agentic workflow orchestration, and seamless integration with existing building infrastructure, Encycle helps overcome one of the most persistent challenges facing commercial building operators: managing complex HVAC systems across portfolios efficiently while improving energy performance, reliability, and occupant comfort.

"Encycle presents a mature and technically differentiated AI solution that addresses a major operational and sustainability challenge in commercial buildings," an IBA judge commented. "The combination of patented machine learning, conversational AI, workflow orchestration, and seamless integration with existing HVAC infrastructure creates a compelling value proposition with strong practical relevance."

Judges specifically recognized Encycle's AI-driven prioritization of maintenance activities, closed-loop workflow management, and scalable deployment model, describing the platform as a "best-in-class AI application for intelligent building operations and energy management." They also highlighted the potential to reduce two to three hours of daily manual HVAC triage to seconds across a 1,000-site portfolio as the kind of operational shift that creates a clear "before and after" for facility management teams.

Rather than requiring teams to navigate multiple control systems, manually review alarms, identify problem locations, and coordinate service, Swarm Chorus continuously analyzes building data, ranks and prioritizes issues, and enables immediate dispatch through streamlined workflows. Chorus AI extends this capability through a conversational AI interface that enables facility managers to interact with complex HVAC data using natural language. Teams can ask questions, gain insights into equipment performance, identify faults, and receive actionable recommendations from a single interface, dramatically reducing the time and effort required to find and act on critical information.

"Facility managers do not need another dashboard. They need intelligence that works within the reality of their day-to-day operations," said Ana-Paula Issa, CEO of Encycle. "Swarm Chorus and Chorus AI allow management teams to scale intelligent operations across large commercial portfolios while leveraging the infrastructure, systems, and data they already have."

Encycle brings together more than two decades of HVAC expertise with patented machine learning, agentic automation, and conversational intelligence. By transforming building data into prioritized actions and connecting those actions to execution, Encycle helps commercial organizations establish a scalable model for AI-powered operations, stronger asset performance, improved comfort, greater efficiency, and a more resilient built environment.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations in 78 nations and territories were evaluated by more than 210 business professionals serving as judges on 11 specialized committees. Winners were selected based on the average scores assigned during the independent judging process. A complete list of 2026 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at iba.stevieawards.com.

For more information about Encycle and its award-winning solutions, please visit encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031.

About Encycle:

Deploying autonomous intelligence and analytics, Encycle improves commercial HVAC management, energy efficiency and building comfort to reduce operating costs and carbon footprint. As the only utility-endorsed HVAC optimization software, our patented machine learning solutions seamlessly integrate into maintenance workflows. Encycle enables multi-site commercial and industrial companies to maximize efficiency and reach sustainability goals by improving energy use and budgetary spend decisions. For more information about Encycle, visit encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Encycle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/encycle-wins-gold-for-ai-and-sustainability-achievement-in-2026-international-busi-1212053