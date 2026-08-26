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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 16:06 Uhr
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TraceLink, Inc.: TraceLink Wins Global AI Award for Advancing the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model

Award honors TraceLink's leadership in advancing a new operating model for supply chain operations

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network for the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, today announced it has been named a winner in the Global AI Awards in the AI in Supply Chain & Logistics category.

The award recognizes TraceLink's leadership in defining the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model, a transformative new way of working that enables agentic work elasticity with specialization combined with human oversight and built-in agent governance, transparency, and security. The no-code framework enables enterprises to deploy thousands of specialized agents across the end-to-end supply chain.

"Agentic AI is transforming the supply chain operating model into a set of integrated agentic business processes where humans and agents collaborate for shared business outcomes," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "This recognition reflects the growing importance of giving organizations the confidence to make AI a trusted part of their operations."

TraceLink enables the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model through its Agentic Supply Chain Operating System, built on the OPUS Platform and the Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network, which links 315,000 authenticated entities across life sciences and healthcare and supports hundreds of billions of annual supply chain transactions. Human teams and governed AI agents have the trusted operational context needed to monitor supply chain activity, identify risks, coordinate work, and act across company boundaries.

The Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model combines three core pillars:

  • Agentic Business Processes, where human teams and OPUS Agents perform work together using shared objectives, rules, operational context, tasks, decisions, and measurable outcomes.
  • Agentic Control Towers, which provide the knowledge, intelligence, reasoning, analytics, and real-time operational context needed to monitor, manage, decide, and take action.
  • The Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network, which links companies, systems, trading partners, business transactions, processes, and OPUS Agents into a governed multienterprise foundation.

For supply chain organizations, this translates into fewer manual follow-ups, faster exception resolution, greater visibility into partner activity, stronger governance, and more coordinated responses when conditions change. By embedding AI into the way supply chain work is monitored, managed, and performed, organizations can scale operations without increasing manual effort while improving productivity, resilience, service, and overall business performance.

Join supply chain leaders at FutureLink Barcelona to explore how teams are building the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model.

About TraceLink
TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model for life sciences and healthcare by combining human expertise with agentic work across the end-to-end supply network.

Through Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, the Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network, and governed OPUS Agents, TraceLink enables companies to significantly improve productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

Powered by the OPUS Platform and the world's largest Agentic Business Network, which links more than 315,000 authenticated business entities and hundreds of billions of annual supply chain transactions, TraceLink enables companies to digitalize business transactions, create trusted operational context, and perform work across multienterprise supply chain processes with greater speed, intelligence, control, and accountability.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tracelink-wins-global-ai-award-for-advancing-the-agentic-supply-chain-operating-model-302860576.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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