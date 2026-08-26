Space-based Data Center Market worth $28.16 billion by 2040 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the space-based data center market is estimated to grow from USD 0.11 billion in 2026 to USD 28.16 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

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Space-based Data Center Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2040

2021-2040 2026 Market Size: USD 0.11 billion

USD 0.11 billion 2040 Projected Market Size: USD 28.16 billion

USD 28.16 billion CAGR (2026-2040): 18.3%

Space-based Data Center Market Trends & Insights:

The space-based data center market is growing as satellites and other spacecraft generate more data. This has increased demand for in-orbit computing and space edge computing, which allow processing information directly in space before transmitting it to Earth. Onboard processing can help reduce data transfer requirements and support faster analysis of data generated in space.

By payload, the data storage unit segment will register the highest growth rate of 18.3% during the forecast period.

By communication infrastructure, the solution segment accounts for the largest market share.

By application, the data processing & analytics segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By power capacity, =1 MW segment will register the highest CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period.

By end user, the government & defense segment will register the highest growth during the forecast period.

By region, Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period.

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The growing strain on terrestrial data center infrastructure is pushing companies to explore new ways to add computing capacity. Large facilities require significant power, land, cooling, and grid support, while demand from AI and other data-intensive applications continues to rise. This is creating interest in space-based data centers as a complementary option for selected workloads. A growing focus on resilient and distributed digital infrastructure, along with continued improvements in launch economics and spacecraft capabilities, is expected to support further investment in the market.

=100 kW segment to hold a larger market share in 2026.

By power capacity, the =100 kW segment is expected to account for a larger share of the space-based data center market in 2026, since early deployments are likely to rely on smaller, more manageable computing platforms. These systems are better suited for technology demonstrations, hosted payloads, edge processing and limited-scale data storage where power availability remains constrained. Their lower power requirement also makes them easier to integrate with existing satellite platforms and reduces demands on thermal management and energy systems. As a result, =100 kW platforms are expected to remain important during the early commercialization phase of orbital computing infrastructure.

Data processing unit segment to register the highest growth between 2026 and 2040

By payload, the data processing unit segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the space-based data center market during the forecast period. The growing volume of data generated by Earth observation, communications, navigation, and scientific satellites is increasing the need to process information closer to the source. Operators are therefore moving toward more capable onboard processors that can support data filtering, compression, analytics, and workload management before transmitting information to Earth. Improvements in radiation-tolerant computing hardware, processor efficiency, and modular payload design are further supporting adoption, making data processing units an increasingly important part of future orbital computing platforms.

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North America is projected to be the second-largest market for space-based data center during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to hold the second-largest share of the space-based data center industry during the forecast period. Strong commercial space activity in the US, access to reusable launch services, and investment from cloud, semiconductor, and satellite technology companies are supporting growth. The region is also central to several firms developing orbital computing platforms, advanced processors, high-capacity spacecraft, and space networking technologies. There is a growing interest in resilient digital infrastructure, defense-related computing and commercial services in orbit, which is expected to support continued market expansion across North America.

The Major space-based data center companies players include Starcloud, Inc. (US), Axiom Space, Inc. (US), Kepler Communications Inc. (Canada), Cowboy Space Corporation (US), and SpaceX (US).

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