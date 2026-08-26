Brazilian Rare Earths: Ultra-High-Grade Drilling Materially Expands Monte Alto

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE) (OTCQX: BRELY / BRETF) announces results from a diamond drilling campaign at the ultra-high-grade Monte Alto Rare Earths Deposit in Bahia, Brazil. The campaign has tested the extensions of the deposit, infill drilled between existing holes and extended selected historical holes deeper.





ULTRA-HIGH-GRADE EXTENSIONS AT MONTE ALTO DEPOSIT

Major southern high-grade extension: 25.6 m at 17.4% TREO from 174 m, including 8 m at 28.1% TREO from 189 m (MADD0230), extends the down-dip mineralised envelope to the south

25.6 m at 17.4% TREO from 174 m, including 8 m at 28.1% TREO from 189 m (MADD0230), extends the down-dip mineralised envelope to the south Ultra-high-grade eastern/down-dip extension: 9.4 m at 21.8% TREO from 161.7 m, including 6.2 m at 25.4% TREO from 162.8 m (MADD0093), confirms the eastern growth front remains open down dip

9.4 m at 21.8% TREO from 161.7 m, including 6.2 m at 25.4% TREO from 162.8 m (MADD0093), confirms the eastern growth front remains open down dip Repeated step-out success: 6.6 m at 21.2% TREO (MADD0219), 6.8 m at 19.1% TREO including 2.2 m at 28.2% TREO (MADD0216) and 5.2 m at 17.0% TREO including 2.7 m at 26.0% TREO (MADD0216)

6.6 m at 21.2% TREO (MADD0219), 6.8 m at 19.1% TREO including 2.2 m at 28.2% TREO (MADD0216) and 5.2 m at 17.0% TREO including 2.7 m at 26.0% TREO (MADD0216) Strong, high-grade infill results: 12.3 m at 16.5% TREO, including 4.9 m at 32.0% TREO (MADD0246); 16.7 m at 12.6% TREO (MADD0213); and 21.1 m at 9.4% TREO, including 3.5 m at 25.6% TREO (MADD0233)

12.3 m at 16.5% TREO, including 4.9 m at 32.0% TREO (MADD0246); 16.7 m at 12.6% TREO (MADD0213); and 21.1 m at 9.4% TREO, including 3.5 m at 25.6% TREO (MADD0233) North emerges as a growth corridor: Initial high-grade results in the far-north cluster confirm REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation and recent drill site access now unlocks full target corridor for near-term 1,400 m drill program

Initial high-grade results in the far-north cluster confirm REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation and recent drill site access now unlocks full target corridor for near-term 1,400 m drill program Exceptional rare earth enrichment: NdPr grades up to 66,640 ppm (6.7%) plus heavy rare earth grades Dy 2 O 3 up to 2,853 ppm and Tb 4 O 7 up to 471 ppm - Y 2 O 3 up to 27,077 ppm and Gd 2 O 3 up to 3,348 ppm

NdPr grades up to 66,640 ppm (6.7%) plus heavy rare earth grades Dy O up to 2,853 ppm and Tb O up to 471 ppm Y O up to 27,077 ppm and Gd O up to 3,348 ppm High-grade co-products: Assays up to 10,986 ppm (1.1%) niobium oxide (Nb2O5)- 318 ppm scandium oxide (Sc2O3)- 610 ppm tantalum oxide (Ta2O5), and 4,443 ppm uranium oxide (U3O8)

GROWTH PATHWAY BEYOND THE CURRENT MINERAL RESOURCE

Entirely post-MRE cut-off: The current Monte Alto Mineral Resource and Scoping Study Production Target were based on drilling available only up to 22 February 2026; none of the results reported here were included

The current Monte Alto Mineral Resource and Scoping Study Production Target were based on drilling available only up to 22 February 2026; none of the results reported here were included Open in three directions: The new drilling has expanded Monte Alto's mineralised envelope and remains open to the north, south and east, with new down-dip potential. Northern strike-extension confirmed

The new drilling has expanded Monte Alto's mineralised envelope and remains open to the north, south and east, with new down-dip potential. Northern strike-extension confirmed Growth drilling underway: BRE is advancing the planned +5,000 m drilling campaign across the northern, southern and eastern growth fronts to continue expanding the mineralised envelope

BRE is advancing the planned +5,000 m drilling campaign across the northern, southern and eastern growth fronts to continue expanding the mineralised envelope Next value steps: validated post-cut-off drilling is targeted to be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate by the end of 2026

validated post-cut-off drilling is targeted to be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate by the end of 2026 Monte Alto District: +5,000 m diamond drilling program underway at Velhinhas, 5 km south of the Monte Alto Deposit, with 1,250 m completed to date testing priority targets across >9 km of cumulative exploration trends

"Monte Alto continues to deliver the two outcomes that matter most for future resource growth: exceptional high-grade mineralisation beyond the margins of the existing model and stronger geological continuity within the deposit.

Drillhole MADD0230 is a standout result - 25.6 metres at 17.4% TREO, including 8 metres at 28.1% TREO - while the MADD0093 extension confirms that the same high-grade, multi-element system continues down dip. The compelling step-out drill results delivered repeatable high grades across several growth fronts, and the infill program has returned both ultra-high-grade assays and broad mineralised envelopes.

The strategic significance is clear. The current Monte Alto production case is based only on drilling available to 22 February 2026. Since then, our team has successfully expanded the interpreted mineralised envelope volume to the south and east/down dip, while continuing to deliver ultra-high grades and advancing the open northern corridor. The additional scale immediately strengthens the Project's value proposition and, subject to conversion into Mineral Resources, could create substantial value through mine-life extension or increased annual production."

- Bernardo da Veiga, CEO & Managing Director

A link to the full release can be found here:

CONTACTS

Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO

investors@brazilianrareearths.com

www.brazilianrareearths.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/499e32ed-5e6c-4e57-bc6f-d44d74d0f477