21shares and FTSE Russell Announce Global Benchmark Partnership Across US, European, and Australian ETP Suites

Strategic initiative standardizes index architecture across 21shares' worldwide product lineup, building on transitions successfully completed in Europe and Australia earlier this year

New York, 26 August, 2026 - 21shares, one of the world's leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and FTSE Russell, LSEG's global index provider, today announced a comprehensive global partnership to evolve and standardize the underlying benchmark indexframework for 21shares' exchange-traded product (ETP) suites across the United States, Europe, and Australia.

Designed to deliver a unified pricing and governance framework to digital asset investors worldwide, 21shares will officially transition select US-listed single-asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to FTSE Russell digital asset indices at market open tomorrow, 27 August 2026. As part of this global rollout, in March, 21shares, successfully transitioned its core European and Australian product lineups - including flagship Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana ETPs - to FTSERussell benchmarks.

Product ticker Product name New index ARKB ARK 21shares Bitcoin ETF FTSE Bitcoin Index TETH 21shares Ethereum ETF FTSE Ethereum Index TSOL 21shares Solana ETF FTSE Solana Index TOXR 21shares XRP ETF FTSE XRP Index TSUI 21shares Sui ETF FTSE Sui Index TDOG 21shares Dogecoin ETF FTSE Dogecoin Index TDOT 21shares Polkadot ETF FTSE Polkadot Index

The 21shares Hyperliquid ETF (THYP) already uses a FTSE index.

This benchmark evolution is purely an infrastructure enhancement: underlying asset exposures, fund legal structures, custodians, primary exchange listings, and fee schedules remain completely unchanged across all products.

"FTSE Russell represents one of the pillars of global financial infrastructure, with over $20 trillion in assets benchmarked to its indices worldwide, including iconic traditional benchmarks like the Russell 2000 and the FTSE 100," said Duncan Moir, President at 21shares. "With global crypto ETP and ETF assets now surpassing $106 billion, bringing FTSE Russell's established digital asset index expertise to a broader range of investment products, from index architecture into digital assets, represents a major structural milestone for us and the wider industry. Crypto has transitioned into a mainstream component of multi-asset portfolios, and this transition equips institutional allocators, pension funds, and wealth managers with the exact same benchmark integrity they rely on across traditional capital markets."

"We are delighted to partner with 21shares as investor demand for digital asset solutions continues to grow," said Fiona Bassett, CEO, FTSE Russell. "Digital asset innovation has been an important area of focus for FTSE Russell for a number of years, and this partnership builds on our commitment to developing robust, rules-based benchmarks that meet the evolving needs of investors. By combining our index expertise and governance framework with 21shares' leadership in digital asset investing, we are helping bring greater transparency and confidence to this rapidly developing market."

Key details of the partnership:

Global benchmark consistency: establishes a harmonized, institutional index framework across 21shares' ETF and ETP lineups in the US, Europe, and Australia.

Proven multi-region rollout: expands on the benchmark transitions for core European and Australian ETPs (including BTC, ETH, and SOL products) successfully completed in March 2026.

Institutional pricing integrity: leverages FTSE Russell's leading vetting methodologies to capture accurate, manipulation-resistant pricing.

Continuous track record: all transitions are implemented on a prospective basis, ensuring historical performance and NAV data remain a single, unbroken track record for investors.

The US index transitions will officially take effect at the market open on August 27, 2026. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

ENDS

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG business

FTSE Russell, LSEG's global index leader, provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Important Information

The ARK 21shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), 21shares Ethereum ETF (TETH), 21shares Solana ETF (TSOL), 21shares XRP ETF (TOXR), 21shares Sui ETF (TSUI), 21shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG), 21shares Polkadot ETF (TDOT), and 21shares Hyperliquid ETF (THYP) (referred to collectively as the "Trusts"), are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "40 Act") and therefore are not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. Investing involves significant risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Trusts is subject to a high degree of risk and heightened volatility and not suitable for all investors. The Trusts are not suitable for an investor who cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in the Trusts is not a direct investment in BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, SUI, DOGE, DOT, or HYPE.

Investing involves significant risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Trusts will generate a profit for investors.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Sui, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Hyperliquid are relatively new asset classes, and the market for these assets is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Sui, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Hyperliquid are largely unregulated and these investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments.

Must be preceded or accompanied by the prospectuses for ARKB (here), TETH (here), TSOL (here), TOXR (here), TSUI (here), TDOG (here), TDOT (here), and THYP (here).

The 21shares Ethereum ETF (TETH), 21shares Solana ETF (TSOL), 21shares Polkadot ETF (TDOT), 21shares Sui ETF (TSUI), and 21shares Hyperliquid ETF (THYP) participate in staking a portion of their holdings in order to generate additional rewards. Staking involves committing assets to support the operations of a blockchain and, in return, may provide rewards to the relevant Trusts. While staking can potentially enhance returns, it also introduces additional risks, including operational, technological, regulatory, and counterparty risks. Staking Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Sui, or Hyperliquid introduces several risks, including the possibility of losing staked Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Sui, or Hyperliquid through penalties, slashing, or inactivity leaks if validators behave poorly, go offline, or violate protocol rules. Staked Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Sui, and Hyperliquid can also be locked for long and unpredictable periods due to activation and exit queues, creating liquidity constraints and making it harder to meet redemptions. Because staking depends heavily on third-party providers, operational failures, outages, cybersecurity breaches, or mismanagement by these providers could lead to lost assets or reduced rewards. Rewards themselves are uncertain and can fluctuate based on network conditions, validator performance, governance changes, commission rates, and downtime. Additionally, staking may create conflicts of interest if operators are incentivized to stake more Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Sui, or Hyperliquid than is prudent, increasing liquidity risk.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Sui, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Hyperliquid are subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility, lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in any of the Trusts could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Sui, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Hyperliquid are subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in supply and demand, and other factors. There is no assurance that Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Sui, Dogecoin, Polkadot, or Hyperliquid will maintain their value over the long-term.

Failure by a Trust's Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Trust's underlying digital assets, as applicable, could result in a loss to the Trust. Shareholders cannot be assured that a Custodian will maintain adequate insurance with respect to the digital assets held by the custodian on behalf of the Trust.

The Trusts are not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of their underlying digital assets, as applicable. An investment in a Trust is not a direct investment in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Sui, Dogecoin, Polkadot, or Hyperliquid. Investors will also forgo certain rights conferred by owning these digital assets directly. Shares of a Trust are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Trust. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with a Trust and only in large blocks of Shares called "creation units." Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Shares in the Trusts are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

The Marketing Agent for each Trust is Foreside Global Services, LLC. 21shares US LLC is the Sponsor to each Trust. 21shares is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services, LLC. FalconX is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services, LLC.

© 2026. 21shares US LLC. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without written permission.