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WKN: A1H5H7 | ISIN: CA02215R1073 | Ticker-Symbol: 53U
Frankfurt
26.08.26 | 15:51
29,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ALTUS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Altus Group Limited: Altus Group Releases Q2 2026 U.S. Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group") (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate ("CRE") intelligence, today released its CRE Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report, covering U.S. transaction activity for Q2 2026.

This past quarter, U.S. commercial real estate market transaction dollar volume* rose 11.3% from the prior quarter and 9.4% year-over-year. Trailing four-quarter transaction volume increased by 16.3% from the year prior. While the number of property transactions rose 6.7% from the prior quarter, it remained relatively flat year-over-year. 57.4% of all transacted dollars came from deals exceeding $10 million.

Industrial was the standout property sector in Q2: on a year-over-year basis, median price per square foot rose 13.2%, median deal size climbed 18.4%, and total dollars invested increased 26.0% compared to Q2 2025.

The multifamily sector saw median price per square foot trail the overall growth in price per square foot across all CRE types by 1.2 percentage points, and although median deal size rose 10.9%, in line with sectors like office and hospitality, total dollars transacted fell 11.9% year-over-year.

"The most encouraging signal in the Q2 2026 data is that core activity measures - dollars transacted, square footage and the number of properties changing hands - all moved in a positive direction," said Cole Perry, Associate Director of Research at Altus Group. "Dollars transacted rose 9.4% year-over-year and square footage increased 4.4%, while the number of properties sold remained stable, indicating investors are deploying more capital. But the composition tells an interesting story where industrial is the standout again, overtaking multifamily as the largest share of invested dollars this quarter and accounting for more than a third of all square footage traded for the first time in nearly two years."

Altus Group's transaction data analysis stands out from other industry reports by covering a broader range of transaction activity and segmenting the data at a very granular level. This quarterly report offers a comprehensive overview of national commercial sale transactions across major property sectors, focusing on transaction volume, pricing, and pacing, with further insights by property subtype. While other reports tend to focus on large transactions, this report takes a broader view of the market capturing single-asset transactions exceeding $100,000 in sale value.

To access the full Q2 2026 U.S. Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report, please click here.

*Note: Property- and transaction-level data are sourced from Altus Group's Reonomy dataset, which connects both public and private property data sources. In some cases, the authors applied estimates or adjustments to account for lagged reporting effects. The Q2 2026 data in the report should be interpreted as preliminary figures, which may be revised in future editions of the report as prior transactions are recorded or estimation methods are adjusted for accuracy.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate ("CRE") intelligence, anchored by ARGUS - the industry's go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-stakes decisions with confidence. The world's CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change - helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jaime Bassett
Vice President, Marketing Communications, Altus Group
+1-416-641-9788
jaime.bassett@altusgroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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