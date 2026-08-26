Amaze Holdings, Inc: Amaze Holdings Announces Cost Reduction Plan Targeting Approximately 40% Reduction in Operating Expenses

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE), an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform, today announced a cost reduction plan targeting an approximately 40% reduction in the Company's operating expenses. The plan includes a reduction in headcount, consolidation of technology and hosting infrastructure, and a reduction in overhead costs.

Details of the Cost Reduction Plan

The Company has identified reductions across three areas of its cost structure:

Technology and hosting costs : an approximately 75% reduction, driven by the Company's migration of its commerce operations onto its next-generation platform.

: an approximately 75% reduction, driven by the Company's migration of its commerce operations onto its next-generation platform. Organizational costs: an approximately 50% net reduction, reflecting a reduction in headcount of approximately 25% completed to date, partially offset by targeted hiring in the Company's commercial organization to support new revenue initiatives.

an approximately 50% net reduction, reflecting a reduction in headcount of approximately 25% completed to date, partially offset by targeted hiring in the Company's commercial organization to support new revenue initiatives. Overhead costs: an approximately 10% reduction, reflecting reduced spending on operational support and services.



The Company expects the platform migration to be substantially complete in the coming weeks and intends to maintain existing commerce volume throughout the transition. Amaze intends to provide a further update on its product roadmap and revenue initiatives at that time.

"This plan reflects a simple principle: our cost structure needs to match the business we're building," said Joel Krutz, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze Holdings. "By moving to our next-generation platform and operating with a leaner organization, we're putting the Company on a clear path to positive operating cash flow in 2027 without compromising the commerce volume our creators depend on."

Proposed C2 Investment

Separately, as previously announced, Amaze has entered into a non-binding letter of intent regarding a proposed strategic minority investment in C2 Capital Group, Inc. The proposed collaboration is intended to pair Amaze's commerce infrastructure with C2's live engagement and gamification capabilities, and the Company believes it may present opportunities for additional creator monetization on the revenue side and shared technology and operational efficiencies on the cost side.

Any such synergies would depend on completion of a definitive transaction and have not been quantified. The proposed transaction remains subject to negotiation of a definitive agreement and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms described, on the anticipated timeline, or at all.

About Amaze

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for brand development, product creation, advanced e-commerce, audience growth and scalable managed services. By helping people turn what they know, create and share into sustainable income, Amaze enables creators to build deeper audience relationships and more flexible paths to a better life. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's transformation program, platform migration, organizational realignment and headcount reductions, expected reductions in operating expenses, headcount and hosting and technology costs, use of AI to reduce operating costs, capital structure and balance sheet plans, the goal of achieving positive operating cash flow as soon as possible and within 2027, expected future product and revenue initiatives, the proposed strategic minority investment in C2 and the expected benefits and synergies of that potential collaboration, including potential cost and revenue synergies, and the Company's future business, financial performance and ability to continue as a going concern. These statements can be identified by words such as "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and are based on our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

Some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include our need to raise additional capital, our ability to reduce operating costs and improve our balance sheet, our ability to achieve positive operating cash flow within the timeframe we are targeting or at all, our ability to migrate our platform and protect existing commerce volume, our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers, and our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the NYSE American. With respect to the proposed C2 investment, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the inability of the parties to negotiate and execute a mutually acceptable definitive agreement, the failure to satisfy the conditions to closing (including Amaze's ability to raise the necessary capital and the condition of the capital markets for smaller issuers), the incurrence of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays relating to the transaction, the occurrence of a material adverse change in the business, assets or financial condition of C2, and the risk that the transaction may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all, or that it will not have the anticipated results. Other risks include the Risk Factors contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor & Media Contact:

Amaze Investor Relations

ir@amaze.co · 888-672-0365

Source: Amaze Holdings, Inc.