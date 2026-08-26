T3 Defense Inc.: T3 Defense Subsidiary Tiltan to Deliver Majestic.ai as Licensed Software

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) ("T3 Defense" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd. ("Tiltan"), has been selected by a sensor systems developer and manufacturer to license Majestic.ai, Tiltan's generative artificial intelligence (AI) synthetic data platform. This marks the first time Majestic.ai will be delivered as software the customer operates itself, rather than as a service Tiltan performs.

Majestic.ai

Majestic.ai is Tiltan's AI platform for synthetic data generation. The physics-based platform produces labeled image and video datasets that defense customers use to train and validate AI systems when real world data is costly or impossible to collect. The platform covers electro-optical (EO), infrared (IR), light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) across land, maritime, air, and space environments, and also supports sensor and hardware development programs.

To date, Majestic.ai has been sold as a managed service, with Tiltan producing each dataset for the customer. This engagement is set to mark the platform's first delivery as licensed software operated by the customer. Management believes a licensed model can support more repeatable revenue per customer and allow Tiltan to serve more programs without adding project labor for each one.

The Majestic.ai license will be paired with Tiltan's T-VERSE geospatial 3D content, so the customer receives both the generation engine and the underlying data. Bundling the two also gives Tiltan a second product to attach to future licenses.





Management Commentary

"Synthetic data has become one of the constraints on how quickly advanced sensors and AI systems can be developed and fielded," said Menny Shalom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of T3 Defense. "Tiltan has spent years producing that data for its customers. Licensing Majestic.ai puts the engine, and the content behind it, directly into the customer's hands. That is a different business than project-by-project services, and we believe it is a meaningful step towards a more scalable, repeatable revenue source from the AI and simulation assets we already own."

"Our customers must train and validate systems against conditions they cannot practically capture in the field," said Ehud Shafir, Chief Executive Officer of Tiltan. "With Majestic.ai delivered as licensed software and paired with T-VERSE content, this customer will be able to generate the volume of datasets it needs on its required schedules. Being selected for the first engagement of this kind validates the maturity of the platform and the demand for customer-operated synthetic data generation."

Commercial Status

The Company is not disclosing the value, scope, or customer identity of the engagement. Majestic.ai has not yet been delivered under this engagement and no revenue has been recognized to date. There can be no assurance as to the timing of delivery, the amount or timing of any revenue recognition, the customer's continued use or expansion of the license, or that the engagement will result in additional licensed-software programs with this or any other customer.

About Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd.

Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of T3 Defense, is a leading solution provider specializing in simulation, 3D engines, generative AI training, geo-systems, 3D content, and operations center systems and tools. With over 30 years of experience, Tiltan's simulation products provide a comprehensive one-stop solution for training, development, and hardware-in-the-loop systems, powered by a proprietary 3D engine and generative AI. Tiltan's geo-system products support space, aerial, manned, and unmanned vehicles, addressing registration, localization, and navigation challenges, as well as geo-mapping systems. Its in-house content production delivers high-fidelity, geo-specific visual databases, 3D models, and mapping data for VIS, IR, LiDAR, and SAR applications. For more information, visit www.tiltan-se.com.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit www.t3dfns.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Tiltan's selection to deliver Majestic.ai as a licensed software product; the expectation that the engagement will mark the first delivery of Majestic.ai in a self-service, customer-operated model; the anticipated capabilities, configurations, and performance of Majestic.ai and T-VERSE; the timing or completion of delivery; expected demand for licensed, customer-operated synthetic data generation; the potential for additional orders, licenses, production programs, or recurring revenue; the potential for integration across T3 Defense's portfolio companies; and the Company's growth strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to the absence of executed follow-on orders for the licensed model described herein; delivery, integration, and customer acceptance risk; market adoption and customer qualification and testing requirements; defense program funding, procurement cycles, and timing; dependence on government contracts and defense OEM relationships; protection of intellectual property in a licensed-software model; customer concentration; competitive and geopolitical conditions, including conditions in Israel; the Company's liquidity and capital resources; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; integration of acquired businesses; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Contact Us:

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd.

Ehud Shafir, Chief Executive Officer

www.tiltan-se.com

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9611

Val Ferraro

val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9633

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d481ed1-bf71-4cbf-8fb1-867b7b75fe2d