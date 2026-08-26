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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 15:40 Uhr
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Karo Healthcare appoints Philip Hampden-Smith as Chief Operations Officer

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Healthcare ("Karo") has appointed Philip Hampden-Smith as Chief Operations Officer and member of the Corporate Management Team.

Philip brings 20 years of international experience in operations and supply chain leadership across consumer health, FMCG and pharmaceuticals. He joins Karo from Reckitt, where he most recently served as SVP Supply, North America, following a number of senior global and regional leadership roles.

During his long tenure at Reckitt, Philip has led large and complex supply organisations across multiple markets and built a strong track record in operational transformation, service improvement, cost reduction and M&A integration. He brings broad international experience and a proven ability to build scalable operations that support growth.

"We are very pleased to have attracted Philip to Karo. He brings extensive international operations experience and a strong track record of leading complex supply organisations. He is innovative and has a proven ability to drive performance and transformation against ambitious benchmarks. His experience will be highly valuable as we continue to strengthen our capabilities and refine and improve our operating model to deliver continued profitable growth,"says Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO.

"Karo has a strong portfolio, a clear strategic direction and significant opportunities ahead. I believe in building high-performing operations that improve service, simplify ways of working and create sustainable value. I look forward to working with teams across Karo to build on what is already in place and strengthen the platform for the future. I'm delighted to be joining Karo at such an exciting stage in its development," says Philip Hampden-Smith.

Philip will take over from Jonathan Kimber, who leaves Karo after ten years with the Karo organisation. During his tenure, Jonathan has been instrumental in building Karo's Operations function and supporting the company's M&A journey, playing a key role in integrating acquired businesses and realising synergies through technology transfers. We thank Jonathan for his significant contributions to Karo and wish him every success in the future.

Philip will assume his role at Karo in Q4 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Lisa Westerdahl, Chief People & Sustainability Officer, [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication by the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on 26 August 2026.

About Karo Healthcare

Karo Healthcare is a leading European consumer healthcare company with the purpose of delivering 'Smart choices for everyday healthcare', empowering people to live life to the fullest. Our products are available in more than 90 countries and include trusted original brands such as Lamisil®, E45®, Pevaryl®, Proct®, Nutravita, Flux®, Multi-Gyn® and Paracet®. Headquartered in Stockholm, Karo employs about 600 people who work out of Karo's 13 international hubs. For more info, visit karohealthcare.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-healthcare/r/karo-healthcare-appoints-philip-hampden-smith-as-chief-operations-officer,c4387894

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/4387894/4233341.pdf

Press release (PDF)

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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