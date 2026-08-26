VPT, Inc.: VPT's VXR and VPT Series DC-DC Converters, EMI Filters, and Accessories Now Available on DigiKey

BLACKSBURG, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc. (VPT), a HEICO company (NYSE: HEI.A) (NYSE: HEI) and leading provider of high-reliability power conversion solutions for military, avionics, and space applications, announces the availability of its most popular products from the VPT and VXR Series, including DC-DC converters, EMI filters, and accessories, on DigiKey for customers in the United States.

The addition of DigiKey as an authorized distributor provides organizations with an alternative procurement path, particularly for teams that are familiar with DigiKey's platform.

VPT's VXR Series of high-reliability COTS DC-DC converters is designed and engineered to excel in demanding commercial avionics and military applications, including unmanned systems. Built for harsh environments, the VXR Series withstands severe vibration, shock, and temperature cycling and features an extended input voltage range supported by fully encapsulated epoxy V-SHIELD packaging that ensures reliable performance from -55 °C to +105 °C.

The recently released VXR125-27000S, the first 270 V input DC-DC converter in the VXR Series is also available through DigiKey, expanding access to VPT's growing portfolio of high-reliability power solutions.

The VPT Series is intended for harsh environments including severe vibration, shock, and temperature cycling. This Hi-Rel series is designed for extreme temperatures in critical applications, delivering reliable performance from -55 °C to +100 °C.

"We are pleased to partner with DigiKey as an authorized distributor and additional procurement channel for our customers," said Trevor, Vice President of North American Sales. "Many organizations rely on DigiKey for component sourcing, and this partnership provides a convenient way to access VPT's high-reliability power products through a platform they already use."

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) (NYSE: HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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