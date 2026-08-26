Hunt's Growth Story Earns Third Consecutive Inc. 5000 Recognition

OXFORD, MS / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Hunt's growth story began in 2009 when Will and Beth Hunt started the company from their apartment in Washington, D.C. Today, the marketing agency operates from Oxford, Miss., and works alongside business builders leading regional companies across Middle America.

For the third consecutive year, Hunt has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Hunt ranked No. 4,009 on the 2026 list .

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a third time is meaningful because it validates the growth story we're building," said CEO and President Will Hunt. "When business builders consider trusting us with a company they've spent years growing, this recognition gives them added comfort. It shows that we understand what growth requires, because we're living it ourselves."

Hunt's work is guided by three core values: Teamwork makes the dream work, relationships over transactions and show up and engage. Those values shape how Hunt has built its own business and how the team works with every partner.

"Our partners are business builders who care deeply about the companies and communities they lead," said Director of Growth Kallen Alderman. "We understand that responsibility. Our goal is to help them build brands that support long-term business growth in the markets they serve."

That purpose comes to life through Elevate360, Hunt's local impact marketing solution . Elevate360 begins with a clear understanding of the brand. Hunt then develops localized content and distributes it strategically to inspire customer action that cultivates brand loyalty.

To learn more about how Hunt can help you drive business growth, visit huntmarketingfirm.com, or reach out to newbusiness@huntmarketingfirm.com .

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Hunt is a marketing firm based in Oxford, Mississippi. We build great brands to drive business growth for regional businesses across Middle America utilizing Elevate360, our local impact marketing solution. Learn more at huntmarketingfirm.com .

SOURCE: Hunt

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hunts-growth-story-earns-third-consecutive-inc.-5000-recognition-1212317