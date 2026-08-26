SumiSaujana Group Berhad: SumiSaujana Posts 22.3% Revenue Growth to RM45.1 Million in Q2 FY2026 as Profitability Strengthens

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / SumiSaujana Group Berhad ("SumiSaujana" or the "Company") and its subsidiary ("Group"), an established manufacturer of oil and gas ("O&G") specialty chemicals, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2026 ("Q2 FY2026"), delivering strong revenue growth and improved profitability during the quarter.

For Q2 FY2026, the Group recorded revenue of RM45.1 million, representing a 22.3% increase from RM36.9 million in the corresponding quarter last year ("Q2 FY2025"). Profit Before Tax ("PBT") rose significantly to RM6.5 million compared to RM2.1 million in Q2 FY2025, while Profit After Tax ("PAT") increased to RM4.4 million from RM1.3 million in Q2 FY2025.

The increase in revenue was primarily driven by stronger sales contributions from Malaysia, Thailand, Oman and the United States. Malaysia contributed RM12.8 million during the quarter, followed by Thailand at RM15.2 million, while the United States and Oman contributed RM5.3 million and RM3.2 million, respectively. Revenue growth also benefited from higher average selling prices following pricing adjustments implemented during the quarter.

Gross profit for the quarter increased to RM15.8 million from RM13.2 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Gross profit margin stood at 34.9% compared to 35.7% in the corresponding quarter last year, mainly due to product mix and rising cost of sales. Despite the slight moderation in gross profit margin, the Group's PBT margin improved significantly to 14.5% in Q2 FY2026 from 5.6% in Q2 FY2025, supported by the absence of one-off listing expenses and net foreign exchange losses recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, coupled with continued cost optimisation initiatives.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased by 7.0% from RM42.2 million in Q1 FY2026 to RM45.1 million in Q2 FY2026. Gross profit increased from RM11.1 million to RM15.8 million, resulting in an improvement in gross profit margin from 26.3% to 34.9%. Subsequently, PBT grew by 82.9% from RM3.6 million to RM6.5 million. The improvement was mainly attributable to pricing adjustments implemented during the quarter.

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2026 ("1H FY2026"), the Group recorded revenue of RM87.3 million, representing an increase of 16.9% from RM74.7 million in the corresponding six-month period ended 30 June 2025 ("1H FY2025"). PBT increased by 85.8% to RM10.1 million from RM5.4 million in 1H FY2025, while PAT rose 74.3% to RM6.9 million from RM4.0 million in 1H FY2025.

Encik Norazlam Bin Norbi, Executive Director / Chief Executive Officer of SumiSaujana Group Berhad

Encik Norazlam Bin Norbi, Executive Director / Chief Executive Officer of SumiSaujana, commented, "We are encouraged by the Group's improved performance during the quarter, which reflects our continued focus on operational discipline and execution. While the operating environment remains dynamic, we continue to strengthen our presence across key markets while advancing strategic initiatives such as our bio-based polyols collaboration and WSA-related opportunities. We remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for shareholders."

During the quarter, the Group continued to progress its strategic initiatives. Manufacturing trials under its collaboration with Zhangjiagang CoolisT Life Technology Co., Ltd. involving the development of bio-based polyols are continuing according to project timelines. Meanwhile, the Wet Gas Sulphuric Acid ("WSA") project in Indonesia remains in the evaluation stage, with discussions ongoing towards formalising the next phase of development. The Group is also progressing its collaboration with TOPSOE A/S to explore opportunities involving WSA technology applications in Malaysia and Indonesia.

As at 30 June 2026, the Group had utilised RM68.6 million out of its RM74.4 million IPO proceeds, primarily towards the acquisition of the new Puncak Alam warehouse and corporate office, acquisition of the existing factory, capital expenditure initiatives and expansion of its research and development division.

Looking ahead, SumiSaujana remains cautiously optimistic on the outlook for the O&G sector for the remainder of 2026. Sustained upstream activities, resilient energy demand across the Asia Pacific region and continued capital expenditure by regional oil majors and national oil companies are expected to support industry activity. While geopolitical developments, raw material costs and logistics expenses remain key areas of monitoring, the Group will continue to focus on disciplined cost management, operational excellence, strategic procurement and prudent working capital management to support margins and liquidity.

With improving profitability, ongoing operational improvement initiatives and an expanding regional footprint, the Group remains focused on strengthening earnings quality, pursuing sustainable growth opportunities and maintaining prudent capital allocation moving forward.

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About SumiSaujana Group Berhad

SumiSaujana Group Berhad and its subsidiary ("SumiSaujana Group") is an established manufacturer of oil and gas ("O&G") specialty chemicals with over a decade of experience, specialising in the formulation, manufacturing, and supply of drilling fluid chemicals, and production, and refinery chemicals for the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments in the O&G industry. With a strong presence in Malaysia and exports to the Asia Pacific, Middle East and North America regions, SumiSaujana Group serves top-tier global O&G service providers, production and refinery companies and chemical manufacturers. As a Petronas-licensed manufacturer, SumiSaujana Group is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, continuously enhancing its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of the global O&G industry.

For more information, visit https://www.sumisaujanagroup.com and https://sstcm.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of SumiSaujana Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: SumiSaujana Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sumisaujana-posts-22.3-revenue-growth-to-rm45.1-million-in-q2-fy2026-as-profitab-1212318