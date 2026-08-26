MetLife 2025 Sustainability Report: Reducing Our Environmental Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / MetLife

MetLife seeks to strengthen long-term business performance by reducing our environmental impact, creating operational efficiencies, managing risk, and enabling sustainable growth. In support of this objective, we have set an ambition to reach Net Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across our global operations and MetLife's general account (GA) investment portfolio by 2050 or sooner.¹ Aligned with New Frontier, we aim to reduce emissions where we have control to help minimize risks, strengthen all-weather performance and improve operations. We complement these efforts by using natural resources efficiently, reducing water consumption, and minimizing waste sent to landfills.

Energy and Emissions

MetLife takes a disciplined approach to energy and emissions management to improve efficiencies, enhance performance, help manage risks and support a thriving workforce-implementing initiatives that lower operating costs, promote collaboration and enhance how we deliver responsible growth and long-term value. We have decreased location-based GHG emissions by 52 percent since 2019 and have maintained carbon neutrality for our offices, fleets and business travel since 2016.2

We promote energy efficiency and implement green building practices throughout our 8.9 million square feet of offices, including by:

Consolidating office space and implementing efficiency upgrades, such as installing LED lighting, enhancing building management systems and improving plug load management;

Strategically managing and optimizing performance of data center operations to reduce total electricity consumption, for example by consolidating mainframes and Intermediate Distribution Frame closets and transitioning from wireless access points to Power over Ethernet;

Replacing fleet vehicles with electric or hybrid options, where possible;

Encouraging global reductions in business travel, such as recommending combining trips, traveling by train instead of air and flying premium economy instead of business class on long-haul flights;

Generating on-site renewable energy at offices in Madrid, Spain, and Nicosia, Cyprus;

Purchasing renewable energy via energy attribute certificates-issued when one megawatt-hour of electricity is generated and delivered to the grid from a renewable energy resource-to match our global electricity consumption (see GHG Emissions and Energy data in Sustainability Scorecard); and

Supplementing emissions reductions and energy efficiency initiatives with a diverse portfolio of third-party-certified carbon offset and removal projects that drive tangible economic and community benefits in addition to carbon reduction. As one example, we have partnered with Charm Industrial to reduce wildfire risk in Colorado by converting biomass into biochar, a charcoal-like substance. Beyond carbon sequestration, the partnership is also creating new local jobs and access to employee benefits that help build long-term financial security.

Optimizing High-Performance Offices

We integrate sustainability and well-being features into our offices and operations to create healthy, energizing workplaces. We maintain green leasing guidelines and prioritize using sustainable materials in our buildings, striving for our global offices to be certified to green or healthy building standards, particularly Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, ENERGY STAR, Fitwel and Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method. Properties managed by MetLife Investment Management (MIM) also strive for green and healthy building standards.

Within our facilities, we aim to minimize our consumption of water, plastics, paper and other natural resources and reduce the volume of waste, including food waste and e-waste, that we send to landfills. We also provide high levels of indoor air quality and natural light and offer amenities, such as healthy dining options and sit-stand desks. MetLife's Global Event Operations team prioritizes paperless conferences, local sourcing and eco-friendly alternatives. MetLife also prioritizes sourcing products that allow us to consume less, operate more efficiently and generate co-benefits such as cost savings, when possible.

Please see our Sustainability Scorecard for our water and energy use, waste diversion and green building certification data.

Driving Supply Chain Sustainability

MetLife's Supplier Inclusion and Sustainability program helps us align suppliers with our environmental stewardship values and expectations for responsible business practices. To drive continuous improvement and mitigate potential sustainability-related risks in our supply chain, we request sustainability information during supplier onboarding and ongoing supplier management processes.

Through supplier engagement, we expand our understanding of our suppliers' business goals and performance and foster a culture of transparency and collaboration. By 2030, we aim to have two-thirds of our top suppliers by spend set emissions-reduction goals. 68 percent of suppliers by spend had established goals in 2025.3

We work with our suppliers to find innovative opportunities to advance sustainability and encourage our top suppliers to disclose their climate risks, environmental targets and GHG emissions through the annual CDP Questionnaire, so that we can analyze our supply chain for resiliency.

To learn more about MetLife's broader supplier management practices, see Supplier Management.

Read more about how we are supporting the environment through our sustainability efforts in MetLife's 2025 Sustainability Report.

1 See Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures for additional information about MetLife's GA assets under management (AUM). Learn more about our approach to Net Zero. Please also see Forward-Looking Statements.

2 MetLife's carbon neutrality efforts apply to global owned and leased offices, global vehicle fleets (Scope 1 and 2 emissions) and employee business travel (Scope 3 Category 6). MetLife purchases energy attribute certificates and carbon credits to offset the remainder of annual emissions in these categories. See Glossary.

3 For the top 80 percent of MetLife suppliers by spend, this target measures suppliers that set public commitments to reduce GHG emissions by 2025 or later, aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 2°C above pre-industrial times. Spend represents procurable spend with third-party suppliers. MetLife uses its own discretion for determining supplier alignment based on supplier's reported emissions-reduction goal attributes, such as scope coverage, target year, base year and reduction percentage. Evaluation occurs on an annual basis.



Employees from MetLife's Malaysia Center of Excellence participate in a tree-planting event.

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SOURCE: MetLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/metlife-2025-sustainability-report-reducing-our-environmental-impact-1212313