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ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2026 16:26 Uhr
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Ray C. Anderson Foundation: The Ray Hosts a Webinar With the Connected Construction Data Alliance Transportation Pooled Fund

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / The Ray recently hosted a webinar on the Connected Construction Data Alliance (CCDA) Transportation Pooled Fund with state Department of Transportation (DOT) partners who lead the nation in digital project delivery and work zone safety initiatives. Pioneering leaders from the Delaware, Maryland, and Iowa DOTs highlighted active connected construction use cases already deployed in their states, including digital as-builts, definitive proof of worker presence supporting work zone speed enforcement, and active work zone alerts pushed directly to dynamic message boards and navigation apps.

Unlocking these applications at scale, along with evolving capabilities like V2X integration and remote inspection, requires clear data standards and specifications, and clear communication of data access gaps and needs to equipment manufacturers.

What Sets the CCDA Apart

Unlike other work zone initiatives, the Connected Construction Data Alliance (CCDA) is the only Transportation Pooled Fund that prioritizes contractor equipment telematics alongside e-Ticketing data, while paving the way for emerging inputs like field sensors, drones, and wearable technology.

As Delaware DOT's Cassidy Blowers emphasized during the panel:

The true power of the CCDA is establishing a unified, collective State DOT voice to set national data specifications based on practical use cases today and for the future-guiding data access and directing future work zone innovation.

Key Presentation Takeaways

Delaware DOT: Demonstrating how contractor telematics, Waze integration, and HaulHub automate real-time worker presence alerts to protect crews in active work zones.

Maryland DOT SHA: Leveraging statewide e-Construction systems to digitize field workflows, streamline inspection burdens, and improve project reliability.

Iowa DOT: Leading digital delivery, e-Ticketing, and drone integration to modernize construction management and asset tracking.

Iowa State University: Translating applied research into practical frameworks for state DOTs to explore evolving use cases like remote inspections. Existing federal funding streams can support your participation in the CCDA Transportation Pooled Fund and accelerate connected construction deployment, including the State Planning & Research Program Subpart B, EDC-8 Connected Corridors Program, and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program.

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-ray-hosts-a-webinar-with-the-connected-construction-data-all-1212314

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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