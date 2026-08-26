Telestream LLC: Build. Connect. Orchestrate. Telestream Unveils the Next Phase of UP at IBC2026

Cloud-native platform provides the building blocks to create, connect and orchestrate modern media workflows using Telestream capabilities, third-party technologies, and AI. Experience UP at IBC2026.

NEVADA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Telestream , a global leader in media workflow technologies, today announced the next evolution of Telestream UP , expanding the cloud-native platform introduced earlier this year into a comprehensive environment for orchestrating Telestream services, third-party technologies, and AI-driven workflows. As AI enables people to create more content and assemble more custom tools, the challenge of reliably managing, processing and moving that content becomes even more important. UP provides the media foundation for that environment, bringing together ingest, processing, monitoring, quality control, review, content management and distribution.

Designed around a flexible building-block approach, UP enables media organizations to combine proven Telestream capabilities with third-party technologies and AI to build and operate modern media workflows at scale.

"AI has dramatically lowered the barrier to building new applications, but building an application is very different from running a reliable media operation," said Charlie Dunn, Executive Vice President, Products, Telestream. "With UP, we're turning decades of Telestream media expertise into building blocks customers can use to move faster without having to recreate the underlying media infrastructure themselves. They can use Telestream capabilities, connect the technologies they already rely on, build their own applications, or combine all three, helping them reduce integration effort, adapt workflows more quickly, and focus their engineering resources on the areas that create the most value for their business."

Today, that approach is already taking shape across live media operations. A live source can be brought into UP, monitored in real time with UP.Lens, captured with UP.Capture, and made available through UP.Review for collaborative playback, inspection and approval. Customers can use these capabilities together as a connected workflow, select only the individual services they need, or combine them with third-party technologies and their own applications. The same capabilities can be accessed through purpose-built interfaces, APIs and workflow automation, giving organizations the flexibility to build operations around their requirements rather than a prescribed technology stack.

Building Blocks for Modern Media Operations

Telestream UP brings together capabilities spanning live and file-based ingest, media processing, monitoring, collaborative review, and workflow automation within a common platform. Telestream is expanding those building blocks to include additional capabilities across quality control, transcoding, media intelligence, and AI-powered content understanding.

Customers also choose how they interact with them. Users can work directly within Telestream applications or access capabilities through APIs and incorporate them into their existing operations. Teams can connect repeatable processes through workflow automation, while third-party technologies can become part of those workflows rather than operating as disconnected systems.

"AI can help a team prototype something new incredibly quickly. The harder challenge is turning that idea into an operation that can handle complex media reliably, at scale, day after day," explained Dunn. "That's where Telestream's experience matters. UP gives organizations a proven media foundation for building new workflows without sacrificing the reliability their business depends on, so they can move from experimentation to production faster and evolve without introducing unnecessary operational risk."

Embedded AI Brings Intelligence to Every Action

Telestream is also bringing AI capabilities developed across its portfolio into UP, making media intelligence available as part of broader workflows rather than as a separate process.

Capabilities such as speech and visual analysis, metadata creation, and content understanding can increasingly be applied throughout an operation. Metadata, for example, can be created as content is captured rather than through a separate process after ingest. Monitoring can expand beyond technical characteristics to provide greater understanding of what is happening within a live signal.

The goal is not to turn every action into an AI-automated workflow; instead, AI becomes another capability organizations can apply where it delivers operational value.

Support for MCP

Telestream UP will support Model Context Protocol (MCP), providing a standardized way for AI agents and assistants to access UP capabilities. MCP adds another way to interact with the same underlying platform: users can work through Telestream interfaces, developers through APIs, teams through workflow automation, and AI agents through natural-language interaction.

This gives organizations the flexibility to explore emerging agentic workflows without abandoning the proven media technology behind them.

Connecting the Pieces

UP is evolving how its individual capabilities work together:

UP.Capture powers cloud-native live capture and ingest.

UP.Lens enables real-time monitoring and alerting for live sources.

UP.Review enables collaborative playback and annotation.

UP.Workflow supports automated processing and integration between workflow steps.

UP.Ingest brings professional camera card and file-based ingest into the broader platform experience.

Since NAB, Telestream has focused not only on advancing the individual UP applications, but also on making them work together as a more connected live media environment. New capabilities improve resiliency across live sources, enable UP.Capture and UP.Lens to work from the same source without duplicating feeds, and expand collaborative tools within UP.Review. Together, these enhancements reflect the broader direction for UP: media capabilities that can operate independently while becoming more valuable as they are connected across the platform.

See the Evolution of UP at IBC2026

At IBC2026, Telestream will demonstrate the expanding UP platform, including new capabilities across UP.Capture, UP.Lens, UP.Review, UP.Workflow, and UP.Ingest; tighter connections between platform building blocks; and expanded media processing, quality control and AI capabilities. Telestream will also showcase MCP support and demonstrate how emerging AI agents can interact with UP and its underlying media intelligence.

Members of the media are invited to meet with Telestream at IBC2026 (stand 7.B21 ). To schedule a briefing, please contact Kristin Canders at kristin@grithaus.agency .

To learn more about Telestream UP, please visit https://www.telestream.com/up/ .

Download the Telestream UP press kit here .

About Telestream

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world's most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle-from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at www.telestream.net .

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

(E) kristin@grithaus.agency

(P) +1 (207) 974-7744

SOURCE: Telestream LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/build.-connect.-orchestrate.-telestream-unveils-the-next-phase-of-1212052