The Sumner Group: Jeremy Hayes Joins Dr Ted Injury Law Legal Team

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Dr. Ted Injury Law has announced the hiring of attorney Jeremy Hayes at the firm's Charlotte location. He will represent plaintiffs in matters involving Auto Accidents and other personal injury matters, wrongful death, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse and neglect, and medical negligence.

Hayes joins Dr. Ted Injury Law after most recently practicing in South Carolina, where he worked as a trial lawyer. His addition strengthens Dr. Ted Injury Law's team of attorneys representing people injured due to the negligence of others.

Licensed to practice law in North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky, Hayes attended Indiana University Southeast, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education. After graduation, he spent several years as a high school history teacher and football coach. Hayes noted, "my teaching and coaching experience helped shape my approach to practicing law from a team perspective." Hayes later attended the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law. While in law school, he gained experience as a law clerk with both the Indiana Attorney General's Office and the Internal Revenue Service Office of Chief Counsel.

"Jeremy brings the kind of courtroom experience, work ethic and commitment to people that we value at Dr. Ted Injury Law," said Ted A. Greve, founder of Dr. Ted Injury Law. "His experience on multiple sides of the courtroom gives him valuable perspective when evaluating cases, negotiating with insurance companies and preparing to litigate when necessary. We are excited to have him on our team and fighting for our clients."

Following law school, Hayes fulfilled a longtime goal of moving to the Carolinas and began building a wide-ranging legal career in South Carolina.

He served as an Assistant Solicitor for the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office, where he gained valuable criminal trial experience. He later practiced as a real estate closing attorney before serving as a Public Defender for York County, representing individuals in the courtroom and further developing his litigation skills.

Most recently, Hayes practiced at a South Carolina personal injury law firm, where he represented injured clients as a trial lawyer.

Hayes also remains active in the legal community. He serves as Treasurer of the York County Bar Association, supporting the organization and its law-related community initiatives.

Dr Ted Injury Law serves injured people throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, with offices in Charlotte, Gastonia, Hickory, Concord, Shelby, Raleigh, Wilmington, Rock Hill, Atlanta and Augusta. The firm is highly qualified in handling Automobile Accident Cases, Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability, Slip and Fall cases, and Criminal Matters.

Before opening the Law Office of Ted A. Greve, which later became Dr. Ted Injury Law, Dr. Ted ran a successful chiropractic practice from 1982 until 1990. For more information about the practice, visit DrTedInjuryLaw.com or call 1-800-MY-DR-TED.

Media Contact:

Jacque Sumner

President/ Sumner Group

704 747 5498

jacque@sumnergroup.com

SOURCE: The Sumner Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/jeremy-hayes-joins-dr-ted-injury-law-legal-team-1212325