GIGABYTE Partners with AMD to Bring Onimusha: Way of the Sword Game Bundle to Gamers

TAIPEI, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced the Onimusha: Way of the Sword Game Bundle for eligible graphics cards and gaming desktops powered by the latest AMD technologies. Featuring select products equipped with AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, RX 9070, or RX 9070 GRE graphics, the bundle brings together the AMD RDNA 4 architecture, advanced ray tracing, and AMD HYPR-RX technologies with GIGABYTE's WINDFORCE cooling system and patented Hawk fan to deliver high-performance gaming for the highly anticipated action title.

The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT, RX 9070, and RX 9070 GRE series graphics cards harness the AMD RDNA 4 architecture to deliver enhanced gaming performance and advanced ray tracing for immersive visuals. AMD HYPR-RX further combines performance-enhancing technologies to deliver smoother, more responsive gameplay. Complementing GPU performance, GIGABYTE's WINDFORCE cooling system incorporates the Hawk fan to increase air pressure by up to 53.6% and air volume by up to 12.5%, supporting stable performance during demanding gaming sessions.

The game bundle is available with selected AORUS PRIME 5 gaming desktops powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. Designed for high-performance gaming, the AORUS PRIME 5 combines an all-around cooling solution with comprehensive connectivity for a streamlined plug-and-play experience.

From August 25 to September 26, 2026, gamers who purchase eligible GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT, RX 9070, or RX 9070 GRE series graphics cards or selected AORUS PRIME 5 AP551 desktops from participating retailers or e-tailers can receive an Onimusha: Way of the Sword coupon code through AMD. The game launches on September 4, 2026, and coupon codes must be redeemed by October 24, 2026. For more information about the campaign, eligible products, participating retailers, and redemption details, please visit the campaign page.

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