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WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078 | Ticker-Symbol: AMD
Xetra
26.08.26 | 17:17
414,10 Euro
+0,88 % +3,60
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ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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414,95415,3517:34
414,95415,4017:34
PR Newswire
26.08.2026 17:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Partners with AMD to Bring Onimusha: Way of the Sword Game Bundle to Gamers

TAIPEI, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced the Onimusha: Way of the Sword Game Bundle for eligible graphics cards and gaming desktops powered by the latest AMD technologies. Featuring select products equipped with AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, RX 9070, or RX 9070 GRE graphics, the bundle brings together the AMD RDNA 4 architecture, advanced ray tracing, and AMD HYPR-RX technologies with GIGABYTE's WINDFORCE cooling system and patented Hawk fan to deliver high-performance gaming for the highly anticipated action title.

The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT, RX 9070, and RX 9070 GRE series graphics cards harness the AMD RDNA 4 architecture to deliver enhanced gaming performance and advanced ray tracing for immersive visuals. AMD HYPR-RX further combines performance-enhancing technologies to deliver smoother, more responsive gameplay. Complementing GPU performance, GIGABYTE's WINDFORCE cooling system incorporates the Hawk fan to increase air pressure by up to 53.6% and air volume by up to 12.5%, supporting stable performance during demanding gaming sessions.

The game bundle is available with selected AORUS PRIME 5 gaming desktops powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. Designed for high-performance gaming, the AORUS PRIME 5 combines an all-around cooling solution with comprehensive connectivity for a streamlined plug-and-play experience.

From August 25 to September 26, 2026, gamers who purchase eligible GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT, RX 9070, or RX 9070 GRE series graphics cards or selected AORUS PRIME 5 AP551 desktops from participating retailers or e-tailers can receive an Onimusha: Way of the Sword coupon code through AMD. The game launches on September 4, 2026, and coupon codes must be redeemed by October 24, 2026. For more information about the campaign, eligible products, participating retailers, and redemption details, please visit the campaign page.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-partners-with-amd-to-bring-onimusha-way-of-the-sword-game-bundle-to-gamers-302860076.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.