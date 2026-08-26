Panasonic Connect Europe: PANASONIC TOUGHBOOK CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF FRONTLINE INNOVATION FOR MOBILE TEAMS

Frontline workers trust Panasonic TOUGHBOOK as the technological backbone that keeps society running.

WIESBADEN, Germany, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic TOUGHBOOK is celebrating 30 years at the forefront of mobile innovation, transforming how mobile workers make crucial decisions in the field, and maintain mission-critical services. For three decades, frontline workers have trusted TOUGHBOOK to deliver in the most demanding environments, where conventional devices fall short.

Trusting Panasonic to Solve Real-World Challenges

Panasonic developed its first TOUGHBOOK, the CF-25, in 1996 to directly address a real-world challenge, whereby frontline workers in utilities were experiencing overly high failure rates with standard devices. Panasonic engineered the CF-25 from the ground up to withstand the realities of field operations, including drops, vibrations, extreme temperatures, dust, and rain.

Throughout 30 years of innovation, this level of customer immersion and understanding of what end users actually require in demanding field environments, hasn't changed.

This customer-focused approach has helped Panasonic to create an entirely new category of rugged mobile computing. It has established the foundation for decades of future innovation in AI-powered edge computing, superfast connectivity, secure mobile platforms, and full lifecycle services that support mobile teams. This is why Panasonic customers, partners, and end-users continue to trust TOUGHBOOK when operational continuity is critical.

Masaki Takeda, Director of Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe, comments: "30 years ago, TOUGHBOOK set out to challenge the limits of what mobile technology could achieve. Today, it has become the world's most trusted rugged technology brand. And, as organisations are increasingly challenged on cybersecurity, AI adoption, workforce mobility, and operational resilience and continuity, we're more committed than ever in developing customised solutions that solve actual issues, empowering mobile teams to operate when failure is not an option."

Three Decades of Remarkable Innovation

1998: European Configuration Centre in Cardiff opens, enabling TOUGHBOOK to design customised devices tailored to end-user requirements, improving scalability, quality assurance, and deployment speed.

2000s: Panasonic expands support for wireless connectivity, vehicle integration services, and customised field-service applications, as end users increasingly require access to critical information in any environment.

2003: Launch of the TOUGHBOOK CF-18, the world's first fully rugged notebook and tablet, featuring a rotating touchscreen that would be a catalyst for the development of future hybrid models.

2010s: As organisations undergo transformational digitisation, TOUGHBOOK devices evolve to support real-time data capture, enhanced cybersecurity, and cloud connectivity, enabling users to manage complex field workflows.

2024: Launch of the AI-enabled TOUGHBOOK 40mk2, supporting advanced AI processing at the edge.

2025: Introduction of Mobile-IT As-a-Service, combining devices, software, and support through a flexible subscription model.

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