Dash Social Announces New Adobe Express Integration to Turn Brand Intelligence Into Creative Action

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dash Social today announced that it will integrate Adobe Express directly into its platform, bringing content creation closer to the brand intelligence that informs social teams' decisions.

Adobe Express is the quick and easy create-anything app used by creators, marketers, and enterprise teams to design on-brand social media graphics, edit photos and videos, and create content at scale. For social media managers, Adobe Express is an essential part of their tech stack, helping teams bring creative ideas to life quickly and keep pace with the demands of today's content cycles.

Connecting Brand Intelligence and Content Creation

According to Dash Social's State of Creative AI report, 97% of brand marketers are being asked to scale and optimize more content, making it critical to know where to focus.

Dash Social's Vision AI identifies the formats, trends and content styles most likely to resonate, giving teams a clearer view of what to create next. With Vision AI-predicted content helping brands drive up to 77% higher shares and 70% higher engagement, marketers can focus their creative decisions on what's most likely to perform.

The Adobe Express integration brings brand intelligence and creative execution together. Instead of taking insights from Dash into a separate creative process, marketers can now act on them directly in the same workflow.

"Social moves fast, and teams need to be able to act on insights just as quickly," said Maggie Hickey, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Dash Social. "As discovery expands and more content competes for attention, creative plays an even bigger role in driving performance. By bringing insight and creation into the same workflow, teams can move faster and make smarter content decisions."

Streamlining Social Media Content Creation

Simply log into Adobe Express and in one click, teams can eliminate extra downloads and re-uploads while keeping content moving through the same workflow. For brands, that means a faster, more intuitive process that reduces friction, maintains creative momentum, and helps deliver stronger content.

Together, Dash Social and Adobe Express connect the intelligence behind creative decisions to the platforms marketers use to bring them to life.

To learn more about the integration and see it in action, book a demo .

Contact

For all media inquiries, or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashsocial.com.

