BHG Financial Closes a New ABS Transaction of $432 Million

BHG 2026-2CON is BHG Financial's first co-sponsored ABS deal

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured personal loan solutions and creator of one of the largest institutional networks in the country, today announced it has co-sponsored BHG 2026-2CON, a $432 million ABS transaction that closed on August 18, 2026.

BHG 2026-2CON priced at a weighted average coupon of 5.66% with a 99% advance rate, a standout result achieved in a volatile, headline-driven market.

The transaction was received favorably by investors, generating orders exceeding $1.59 billion, representing a 3.9x oversubscription. Strong investor demand allowed BHG Financial to tighten pricing on all four offered tranches, an impressive outcome given competing supply.

BHG 2026-2CON is the 13th 144A ABS transaction sponsored by BHG Financial since the start of its securitization program in 2020, and the fifth to be collateralized by 100% consumer loans. One of BHG Financial's largest forward-flow loan purchasers contributed 100% of the loans backing the securitization and was co-sponsor on the deal.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC and Fitch Ratings, Inc. both assigned a AAA (sf) rating on the Class A notes of BHG 2026-2CON. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the sole Structuring Agent, Bookrunner, and Initial Purchaser on the transaction.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

KBRA's ratings are subject to all of the terms and conditions set forth in the related report and KBRA's website, which you should review and understand, and can be accessed here.

Fitch's ratings are subject to all of the terms and conditions set forth in the related report and Fitch's website, which you should review and understand, and can be accessed here.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG Financial has facilitated more than $29 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, simplified processes, longer loan terms, lower monthly payments, and unique personalized service, the BHG Financial consumer lending program helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to nearly 1,750 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan auction platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit bhgfinancial.com.

For More Information

Brooke Niemeyer

Director of Communications

bniemeyer@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bhg-financial-closes-a-new-abs-transaction-of-432-million-1212049