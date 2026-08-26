London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - British menswear brand Moss has announced the official relaunch of Custom Made, its signature made-to-order service, marking 175 years of tailoring heritage. As demand grows for personalised wardrobe investments, Moss is expanding access to high-quality custom made suits, delivering a considered evolution of its core tailoring offering.





MOSS Relaunches Signature 'Custom Made' Service, Redefining Accessible Tailoring



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The renewed service introduces an expanded scope for personalisation, greater precision in fit, and an approachable, guided process designed to demystify made-to-order menswear for both first-time buyers and seasoned tailoring enthusiasts.

To ensure a seamless customer journey, the refreshed service centers on dedicated, no-pressure appointments with trained specialists across Moss retail locations. These experts assist clients in navigating every stage of the process, establishing a comfortable space to explore fit profiles, internal canvassing, lapel shapes, shoulder structure, and pocket detailing according to individual preferences.

The service launches with a curated selection of over 80 fabrics and more than 50 finishing options. Highlighting Moss' long-standing material authority, which dates back to its origins as a London fabric merchant in 1851, the collection showcases fine natural fibres including wool, linen, cotton, silk, and cashmere. Fabrics are sourced directly from world-renowned Italian and European mills, such as Vitale Barberis Canonico, Solbiati, and E. Thomas, chosen for their performance, drape, and longevity. Personal touches, including custom linings, contrast stitching, and personalised monogram embroidery, complete the bespoke experience.

After measurements are logged and the design details are chosen, each garment is crafted to the customer's specifications. Completed garments are delivered to the customer's chosen store within 28 days for a final fitting, offering a reliable, stress-free timeline for weddings, formal milestones, and elevated everyday wear.

By bridging the gap between off-the-rack sizing and traditional Savile Row bespoke processes, Moss continues to position accessible, personalised tailoring as a foundation of modern menswear.

About MOSS

Founded in 1851, British menswear brand Moss (formerly Moss Bros) is known for its suiting, contemporary casualwear, and custom-made and hire services. With over 170 years of tailoring heritage, its collections reflect a focus on quiet confidence and enduring style.

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Source: Plentisoft