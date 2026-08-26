Salinas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - At its inaugural Ruggedize conference, Reservoir announced a $10 million, three-year R&D partnership with John Deere to accelerate real-world development and commercialization of rugged AI technologies for high-value crop agriculture.

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Key Takeaways:

At its inaugural Ruggedize conference, Reservoir announced a $10 million, three-year R&D partnership with John Deere to accelerate real-world development and commercialization of rugged AI technologies for high-value crop agriculture.

Since opening its Salinas and Sonoma sites in spring of 2026, Reservoir Farms has already welcomed more than 20 agricultural startups, underscoring early traction for its field-based model.

It will also expand opportunities for innovation in rural communities by connecting entrepreneurs and deep-tech engineers more directly with growers, farm operations and industry partners across California, Arizona and soon other key agricultural regions.

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About Reservoir

Reservoir is a technical community and new rural institution that combines an agricultural innovation platform with a venture capital fund to advance the impact of rugged AI in critical industries, especially agriculture. Reservoir Farms are the world's first on-farm robotics innovation centers, starting in the Salinas Valley and expanding to other key regions across California and the American West. Reservoir VC backs startups solving real problems in specialty crops that compound to other outdoor industries and across the rugged AI stack. By combining R&D space, hands-on grower input, and early-stage capital, Reservoir helps turn promising ideas into tools for the growers who feed the world. Learn more at https://reservoir.co.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311601

Source: Reservoir