Seclore and Glean Partner to Bring Context-Aware, Persistent Sensitivity and Security Controls to the Enterprise

The integration combines Glean's enterprise AI platform and enterprise data with Seclore ARMOR's Data Security Intelligence layer - giving regulated organizations context-aware sensitivity classification and the remediation controls to act on it.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seclore, the enterprise Data Security Intelligence company, today announced an integration between ARMOR DSPM and Glean, the leading enterprise AI platform. ARMOR DSPM uses Glean's contextual data as the foundation for sensitivity classification, gives customers a unified remediation toolkit to act on what's identified, and writes labels directly onto source files where they persist and remain readable by Glean. For Glean customers in financial services, healthcare, legal services, and government, the integration builds on Glean's secure foundation with a faster path to AI-ready data identification and control across their full estate.

Context-Aware: Classification That Reflects How the Enterprise Actually Uses Data

Glean's Enterprise Graph indexes data across every system an organization uses, mapping how content, people, and work connect. ARMOR DSPM works with the document content and metadata, using them as the input to its classification engine and assigning sensitivity, information type, and exposure risk based on what each file actually contains. The same classification context drives mapping to GDPR, HIPAA, India's DPDP Act, and other regulatory frameworks. Glean customers get classification that operates across the same breadth of data Glean has already indexed - not a parallel discovery process on a subset of systems.

Actionable: Remediation and Posture Management Built In

Identification is the start, not the end. Once ARMOR DSPM has classified sensitive data, customers act on it through ARMOR's remediation toolkit: including natively integrated EDRM for persistent, file-level encryption and usage controls that travel with the file across users, systems, and external recipients; access control that adjusts who can open, share, or modify data based on sensitivity and context. For Glean customers, content surfaced through Glean's secure, permissions-aware platform can remain governed by that same persistent control framework.

Persistent: Labels That Travel With the Data

ARMOR DSPM writes classifications directly onto source files. Labels persist with the file independently of any platform: holding across indexing cycles, following the data between systems, and remaining intact whether the file is opened in its source application or surfaced through Glean. Because the label lives in the file itself, any system that reads the file sees the same classification.

What This Means for Glean Customers in Regulated Industries

For Glean customers in financial services, healthcare, legal services, and government, the integration helps organizations move faster with AI while maintaining the controls regulated environments require.

Accelerated classification at enterprise breadth. ARMOR DSPM uses Glean's indexed data to bootstrap sensitivity classification across the systems Glean already covers, shortening time-to-coverage. ARMOR connectors are deployed where remediation actions are required.

Identification connects directly to action. Classification, posture management and EDRM-based protection operate as one control model - sensitive data isn't just discovered, it's protected.

Compliance proof at enterprise breadth. Continuous mapping to applicable regulatory frameworks gives customers a defensible posture across the same breadth Glean has established.

"Glean has built the industry's most comprehensive enterprise AI platform, and the enterprise context graph at its core indexes data across every system the enterprise relies on. With ARMOR, Glean customers get sensitivity classification across that same breadth, EDRM-based protection that travels with the file, and a defensible compliance posture that holds up across regulators. For regulated industries, that means a faster path from identification to control," said Dr. Vishal Gauri, CEO, Seclore.

"Regulated industries want to move faster with AI, but they also need confidence in how sensitive information is handled. By combining Glean's enterprise context layer with Seclore ARMOR, customers can identify important data with more context, connect those insights to the right controls, and bring AI into more regulated workflows with greater confidence. It's a strong example of how Glean's ecosystem helps customers bring trusted AI into more regulated, high-value workflows," said Zubin Irani, VP of Partnerships, Glean.

Availability

The integration is available now for organizations running ARMOR DSPM and Glean.

About Seclore

Seclore is the Data Security Intelligence company for the era of enterprise AI. As AI systems increasingly read, generate, and act on data without direct human oversight, organizations need more than visibility - they need intelligence, control, and proof. Seclore ARMOR brings together data discovery, contextual intelligence, persistent protection, continuous enforcement, and usage insight within a single control model. By securing the data itself and ensuring protection travels with it, Seclore enables organizations to adopt AI confidently, demonstrate compliance continuously, and maintain trust across people, partners, and AI systems. To know more, visit https://www.seclore.com/glean/

Media Contact:

Isaac Roybal

isaac.roybal@seclore.com

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