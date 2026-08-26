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ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2026 18:14 Uhr
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Gen 2 Technologies Inc: Gen 2 Technologies Appoints Bret Csencsitz as Chief Executive Officer and Enters Agreement to Acquire Screen-Free AI Technology Behind PlayPal

Leadership transition and IP acquisition position the Company to advance PlayPal, its screen-free AI developmental companion for children ages 3-8

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Gen 2 Technologies Inc (OTCID:MNIZ) ("Gen 2" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Bret Csencsitz as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 25, 2026, and that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the patent-pending intellectual property underlying PlayPal, the Company's screen-free, AI-based developmental play companion for children ages 3-8.

Leadership Transition

Mr. Csencsitz brings more than 20 years of leadership in building and operating premium consumer brands, with a career filled with leadership roles in New York. He is known for balancing brand stewardship with disciplined execution - the operating focus Gen 2 is prioritizing as it advances PlayPal toward market.

"Parents are actively looking for screen-free ways to help their children learn, and PlayPal's promise - making real-world play smarter with no screen time necessary - is exactly the kind of product worth building a company around. My focus is disciplined execution: proving the experience, protecting children's privacy, and earning families' trust."

- Bret Csencsitz, Chief Executive Officer, Gen 2 Technologies Inc.

Acquisition of the PlayPal Technology

The Company has entered into an agreement to acquire the patent-pending intellectual property for PlayPal. The agreement calls for the issuance of 2 million restricted common shares of the Company's stock within 60 days, a royalty of 20% of net revenues, with the IP subject to revision if not commercialized within 18 months.

PlayPal is designed to turn a child's physical toys into an interactive, screen-free learning experience - with no screen and no camera - pairing on-device technology with warm, developmentally-structured audio content.

"Bret brings the operating discipline this company needs at exactly the right stage. Consolidating the PlayPal technology within Gen 2 gives the Company a clear foundation to build on, and I'm confident Bret is the right leader to carry it forward for our shareholders."

- Aarif Jamani, Former CEO.

About Gen 2 Technologies Inc

Gen 2 Technologies Inc (OTCID:MNIZ) is the parent company of PlayPal, a screen-free AI developmental companion designed for children ages 3-8. PlayPal aims to make real-world play with everyday toys more engaging while keeping children off screens. Learn more at www.playpalai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's leadership, the proposed acquisition of intellectual property, product development and commercialization, and market opportunity. Words such as "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "designed to," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties - including whether the intellectual-property transaction is completed on the proposed terms or at all, the Company's ability to develop and commercialize its technology, the need for additional capital, regulatory and compliance requirements, and competitive conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially. Product features, performance, timelines, and compliance certifications described are design goals subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Email Contact: aj@playpalai.com

SOURCE: Gen 2 Technologies Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gen-2-technologies-mniz-appoints-bret-csencsitz-as-chief-executiv-1212300

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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