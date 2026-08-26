Former Remitly CMO Joins the Leading Women's Health App During a Stage of Pivotal Growth and Product Expansion

Flo Health, the #1 OB-GYN-recommended women's health app, announces today the appointment of Rina Hahn as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Hahn brings nearly 20 years of valuable experience growing digital organizations through customer-focused marketing functions.

Most recently, Rina served as CMO of Remitly, a global digital financial services company (NASDAQ: RELY) serving immigrants and their families. During her time at Remitly she built and led a 150 person global marketing organization through an IPO with full accountability for Global acquisition, brand, and lifecycle across 170+ countries. Hahn joined Remitly as Director of Digital Marketing and subsequently served as Vice President of Growth before being appointed CMO. When Rina joined Remitly the company was of similar size and scale to Flo Health, though it has since grown to more than $2 billion in annual revenue.

Ms. Hahn's appointment comes at a critical juncture for Flo Health, as the company continues to expand its brand and medically-backed product offerings for women at every stage of their hormonal journey, from their first period through perimenopause. Her experience scaling and maturing growing digital companies will be highly applicable.

Dmitry Gurski, CEO of Flo, expressed his enthusiasm for Ms. Hahn's hiring. "Rina is precisely the person we need for this role and our next phase. What makes Rina exceptional, and particularly right for Flo, is the combination of genuine quantitative rigor she happens to hold a degree in Applied Physics with the brand instincts needed to build trust at scale in a regulated, consumer-sensitive category."

"I am thrilled to join Flo at a time when women's health is finally receiving the attention it warrants. I have enormous respect for the team that has built an app trusted by nearly half a billion women worldwide to navigate deeply personal and important aspects of their health. As Flo expands its experience across more life stages, including perimenopause, I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to build on that foundation: helping bring greater clarity, confidence and hope to women everywhere," said Ms. Hahn.

Hahnwill be based in Flo's London office, leading a team of marketing disciplines including brand, social, influencer, paid media, user acquisition, communications and more. She will help the company reach the 40+ demographic, leaning into recent perimenopause offerings, as well as guide multiple expansion initiatives that are on the horizon for Flo in H2 of 2026 and beyond.

About Flo Health

Flo Health is the #1 Health and Fitness app worldwide and the #1 OB-GYN-recommended platform for period and cycle tracking. In 2024, Flo became the first European femtech unicorn following an investment from General Atlantic and now supports 80 million monthly active users (MAUs) worldwide. Powered by a network of over 100+ medical experts, Flo guides women through every stage of their health journey from menstruation to conception, pregnancy, and menopause offering curated cycle and ovulation tracking, personalized health insights, daily educational content, and a private community for users to share questions or concerns. Through its Pass it on Project, Flo has donated 28M Flo Premium subscriptions to improve health literacy to women in need, aiming to reach up to one billion. A leader in privacy and security, Flo Health's Anonymous Mode feature was recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions 2023 and also named a finalist for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards as part of the company's commitment to privacy.

For more information, please visit https://flo.health.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260826140300/en/

Contacts:

PR contacts

Samantha Wannemacher

Flo Health

s_wannemacher@flo.health

Sunshine Sachs Morgan Lylis

flo@ssmandl.com