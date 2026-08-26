The California state Assembly has voted to pass Senate Bill 868, a bill that would allow the state's residents to use portable solar generation devices with up to 1,200 W of output that plug into an electrical receptacle in a home or apartment. The bill requires such devices to be used with the intent to offset the customer's onsite electricity consumption and meet the standards of the most recent version of the National Electrical Code and the California Electrical Code. It also requires the systems to be certified by Underwriters Laboratories or an equivalent nationally recognized testing ...

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