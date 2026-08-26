Vertosoft Awarded VITA Software VAR Contract to Support Commonwealth of Virginia Software Procurement

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Vertosoft, a trusted provider of innovative technology solutions to the public sector, announces that it has been awarded contract VA-260316-VTSL by the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA).

The VITA Software VAR contract provides Virginia agencies and eligible public bodies a streamlined, compliant way to purchase software and eligible supplemental services through approved publishers.

By leveraging the statewide contract vehicle, customers can reduce procurement timelines, align purchases with Commonwealth security and governance requirements, and access competitive pricing.

Under contract VA-260316-VTSL, Vertosoft will provide access to a broad range of software offerings, including SaaS, commercial off-the-shelf, and on-premises solutions, along with eligible value-added services to support acquisition and adoption.

"We are proud to be one of the seven selected vendors to contract with the state through this VITA award," said Ashlianne Shigley, Government Contracts Program Manager at Vertosoft. "This contract will allow us to deepen our support for agencies across the Commonwealth by providing a more efficient, compliant path to software acquisition and subsequent deployment."

To learn more about Vertosoft's offerings under contract VA-260316-VTSL, visit VITA's website here, or reach out to Ashlianne Shigley, VITA@vertosoft.com for more information.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft , we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts , and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. Visit Vertosoft.com , to learn more.

Media Contact

Nicole Bongianino

Channel Marketing Lead

marketing@vertosoft.com

571-707-4130

SOURCE: Vertosoft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-awarded-vita-software-var-contract-to-support-commonwe-1210492