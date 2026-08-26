Rad Life Mobility, Inc.: Rad Life Mobility Opens Investment Opportunity to the Public as It Builds a Multi-Brand Electric Mobility Platform

The company behind Rad Power Bikes, QuietKat and Serial 1 invites riders, customers, dealers, partners and the public to participate in its next chapter through Regulation Crowdfunding

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Rad Life Mobility, Inc. ("Rad Life" or "Company") today announced that its Regulation Crowdfunding offering is live. The Company is giving the Rad Power and QuietKat communities, customers, vendors, partners, and the public a direct way to participate in the next chapter of a new, integrated electric mobility platform

Rad Life is building a vertically integrated electric mobility platform around three recognized brands, with shared operating infrastructure and multiple revenue channels. Since launching in February 2026, the Company has acquired certain assets of Rad Power Bikes and QuietKat, expanded customer and dealer channels, advanced domestic assembly and logistics capabilities, and established infrastructure designed to support multiple brands through a common operating platform.

For the period from February 19, 2026, through June 30, 2026, Rad Life generated more than $7 million in revenue and more than $3 million in gross profit on an audited basis. During this initial operating period, the Company also invested in brand development, marketing, infrastructure, and other initiatives supporting its transition and future growth, resulting in a net loss of approximately $2 million.

Rad Life Mobility Regulation Crowdfunding Offering

Rad Life is conducting an offering of its securities pursuant to Section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act of 1933 (Regulation Crowdfunding) through PicMii Crowdfunding LLC, doing business as Highlander Crowdfunding.

For complete offering information, including the Form C, risk factors, offering terms and information on how to invest, visit:

https://invest.highlander.ai/radlife

Investors should carefully review the Form C, risk factors and offering terms before investing.

Rad Power Bikes: A Strong Foundation

Rad Life launched on February 19, 2026. On February 27, 2026, the Company completed the court-approved Chapter 11 Section 363 acquisition of certain assets of Rad Power Bikes Inc. Sales operations commenced in the second week of March 2026.

The transaction was an acquisition of assets free and clear pursuant to the Bankruptcy Code. Acquired assets included Rad Power Bikes intellectual property, including its brand and marks, and certain inventory and certain operating assets.

The historical Rad Power Bikes platform included approximately 1.5 million unique U.S. Shopify customer accounts and approximately 250,000 unique Canadian Shopify customer accounts across e-bikes, parts and accessories, more than 680,000 riders, seven U.S. retail stores and more than $1.2 billion in cumulative historical revenue.

Prior to its bankruptcy, Rad Power Bikes raised approximately $330 million and, as of its final funding round, had a reported valuation of approximately $1.65 billion. These figures relate to the prior ownership's business and pre-date Rad Life's acquisition. Past valuations and historical revenue do not guarantee future value or performance, but they illustrate the potential scale of the new platform ?that combines the assets acquired by Rad Life.

Today, Rad Life's focus is on product availability, customer support, inventory and vendor management, retail and dealer expansion, service, logistics and reengaging the Rad Power Bikes community.

QuietKat Expands the Platform into Outdoor and Off-Road Markets

In June 2026, Rad Life acquired the assets of QuietKat from Revelyst, adding a recognized off-road e-bike brand to its electric mobility portfolio.

QuietKat has a strong following among outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, anglers, land managers and backcountry riders. The acquisition expands Rad Life's presence across adventure, hunting, recreation and outdoor markets.

QuietKat complements Rad Power Bikes and Serial 1 by serving distinct customer demographics while sharing operating infrastructure, supply chain resources, dealer relationships, customer support and distribution.

Rad Life intends to preserve the QuietKat brand identity while supporting product innovation, dealer engagement and operational improvements.

Building a Shared Electric Mobility Platform

Rad Life's strategy is not simply to own multiple e-bike brands, but to build a house of brands supported by shared infrastructure and multiple revenue channels.

Rad Life also serves as the sales and customer-facing platform for Serial 1, the premium electric bicycle brand originally developed by Harley-Davidson.

Together, Rad Power Bikes, QuietKat and Serial 1 span commuter, cargo, utility, recreational, off-road, outdoor and premium lifestyle segments.

The Company's revenue channels include:

Direct-to-consumer sales

Retail stores

Dealer and reseller relationships

Service and support

Parts and accessories

Wholesale distribution

Private-label opportunities

Electric vehicle component distribution

Rad Life also intends to supply motors, batteries, chargers, controllers and related components to third-party manufacturers, dealers and distributors, broadening the Company's participation in the electric mobility supply chain.

Tennessee Manufacturing and Foreign Trade Zone Strategy

Domestic assembly and shared logistics infrastructure are central elements of Rad Life's strategy to build a scalable U.S. electric mobility platform.

LEV Manufacturing's Tennessee manufacturing, assembly and distribution hub is being developed to support Rad Life and its brands. LEV Manufacturing is an arm of Life Electric Vehicles Holdings Inc., the majority owner of Rad Life.

In May 2026, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Deputy Governor and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter, and LEV Manufacturing jointly announced LEV Manufacturing's first Tennessee facility in Putnam County.

LEV Manufacturing plans to create 288 jobs and invest $7 million in Algood, Tennessee, and has acquired a 100,000-square-foot production and distribution facility that is intended to serve as the primary U.S. assembly, logistics and fulfillment center supporting Rad Power Bikes, QuietKat, Serial 1 and the broader platform.

The Tennessee facility is also undergoing Foreign Trade Zone activation. Once activated, and subject to applicable approvals and customs requirements, an FTZ can provide advantages including duty deferral, elimination of duties on qualifying re-exports, streamlined customs procedures and, in certain circumstances, reduced duties on finished products assembled in the United States. There can be no assurance that FTZ activation will be completed or that any particular benefit will be realized.

Rather than relying primarily on imported finished e-bikes, Rad Life's strategy is to source components globally, perform value-added assembly in the United States, and share logistics, inventory and distribution infrastructure across brands.

The Next Phase: Execution and Growth

With its initial acquisitions and platform infrastructure in place, Rad Life's focus is now on execution.

The Company is focused on:

Integrating acquired assets and brands

Improving product availability

Supporting customers and dealers

Expanding distribution

Advancing domestic assembly

Building component distribution

Expanding service and support capabilities

Evaluating strategic acquisitions that fit the platform

The objective is to convert recognized brands, customer relationships, intellectual property, domestic assembly capabilities, supply chain experience and multiple revenue channels into a stronger and more scalable electric mobility company.

"The people who already ride Rad Power Bikes are the ones this company is built around," said Jim Brown, President and CEO of Rad Life. "Our job is to show up for them. Bikes available. Parts in stock. Dealers and service partners they can count on."

Brown added, "Rad Power is the center of this story. We have a massive rider community, and QuietKat and Serial 1 allow us to build on that foundation through shared infrastructure, distribution and operating capabilities. The next phase is execution-serving customers, supporting dealers, expanding distribution and building a stronger electric mobility platform."

About Rad Life Mobility

Rad Life Mobility is an electric mobility company focused on Rad Power Bikes, QuietKat and Serial 1. The Company sells through radpowerbikes.com, quietkat.com, Company retail stores, dealers, resellers and service partners, with a focus on product availability, customer support and long-term category growth.

For more information, visit radpowerbikes.com and quietkat.com.

Company Contact

Jim Brown

President and CEO, Rad Life Mobility

jim.brown@radlife.com

801-554-5558

Media Contact

Scott Adams

SVP, Global Reseller Channels, Rad Life Mobility

scott.adams@radlife.com

801-362-6677

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Rad Life Mobility's business strategy, brand platform, operating plans, distribution, service network, assembly initiatives, Foreign Trade Zone strategy, the Regulation Crowdfunding offering and future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks related to integration, execution, financing, supplier and customer relationships, inventory, competition, consumer demand, regulation and general economic conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

SOURCE: Rad Life Mobility, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/rad-life-mobility-opens-investment-opportunity-to-the-public-as-it-bui-1212356