New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - SuzieQ is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in New York City. Bradley Leinhardt Chairman & CEO, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 11 am ET

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY

Presenter: Bradley Leinhardt Chairman & CEO

More info: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About SuzieQ Holdings Inc.

SuzieQ Holdings Inc. owns the measurement and sovereignty layer for the post-quantum era. Leadership includes Bradley Leinhardt (Chairman and CEO), world-class US Physicists, and engineering leadership drawn from the top aerospace-scale PQC deployments. For more information, visit suzieq.ai.

Source: Moody Capital Solutions