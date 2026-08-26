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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 21:06 Uhr
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THE CAPITAL GROUP COMPANIES, INC.: Capital Group Announces Appointment of New Chief Information Officer

Guillermo Veiga joins in November from Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, the world's largest global active investment manager, announced the appointment of Guillermo Veiga as Chief Information Officer. He will join the company in November, succeeding Marta Zarraga, who will retire at the end of the year. Guillermo will relocate to California from Singapore, where he currently serves as Group Chief Information and Operations Officer at Standard Chartered Bank.

"Technology, data and AI play an increasingly important role in how we deliver investment excellence, serve clients globally and scale our business," said Rob Klausner, Chief Operating Officer, Capital Group. "Guillermo brings a rare combination of deep technology expertise, operational leadership and global transformation experience. His track record leading large, complex organizations makes him the right leader to help advance Capital's long-term strategy and position us for the opportunities ahead."

Born in Uruguay and raised in Spain, Guillermo began his career as a hands-on technologist and has held senior leadership roles across Europe and Asia at Amazon Web Services, Cisco and Banco Santander, pairing deep technical fluency with strong operating experience.

"I was drawn by Capital Group's long-term commitment to its people and culture paired with its client-centric mindset," said Guillermo. "Capital is on the cutting edge of technology, and the opportunity to help lead during a period of global expansion for the company, amid the growing ability of data and AI to transform ways of working, is exciting."

About Capital Group

As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 34 offices around the world, Capital Group manages $3.6 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world*.

*As of June 30, 2026.

© 2026 Capital Group. All rights reserved.

Media contact:
Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group
Caroline.semerdjian@capgroup.com
(213) 615-3185

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capital-group-announces-appointment-of-new-chief-information-officer-302860808.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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