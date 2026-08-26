ThriveCart Named to Inc. 5000's List of Fastest-Growing Companies for 3rd Consecutive Year

Placement in the top 1,200 reflects ThriveCart's continued investment in tools that help creators, coaches, entrepreneurs, and online businesses sell more simply and grow with confidence.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / ThriveCart, an all-in-one creator commerce, course, and community platform used by more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year.

The Inc. 5000 is the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and is recognized as one of the most prestigious rankings of successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses. The list celebrates companies whose innovation, customer focus, and ambition are contributing to the U.S. economy. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Over the past year, ThriveCart has significantly expanded its platform with new products and solutions designed around the needs of modern online businesses. Key developments include the launch of ThriveCart Academy, a course and community platform that brings learning, engagement, and commerce together in one branded experience; the introduction of flexible monthly subscription pricing alongside continued lifetime options; and ThrivePay Installments, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution for higher-ticket offers.

ThriveCart has also introduced several security, compliance, and tax features, including the expansion of built-in sales tax calculation and collection tools across all plans and tools supporting the EU right-of-withdrawal button, while ThriveCart's PCI DSS v4.0.1 Level 1 Service Provider certification reinforces the company's commitment to secure payment infrastructure.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 - in the top 1,200 - is a meaningful recognition of our team's commitment to customers. That said, a recognition of this prestige doesn't mean we're resting on our laurels. Our focus continues to be on giving creators and entrepreneurs the tools and flexibility they need to build durable businesses and grow their revenue. This recognition belongs to our customers, our team, and the broader community that continues to push us to build better," said Ismael Wrixen, ThriveCart CEO.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision-making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance, it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About ThriveCart

ThriveCart is a creator commerce and community management platform designed for course creators, coaches, membership businesses, and digital entrepreneurs. The platform combines high-conversion checkout and funnel technology, subscription management, affiliate programs, community-first course platform with membership delivery, gamification, and lifecycle tools in one unified system. ThriveCart powers more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, has processed over $8 billion in sales across more than 70 million transactions, supports more than 13 million student enrollments, and includes an affiliate network of over 900,000 affiliates. ThriveCart's mission is to replace fragmented creator tech stacks with a unified commerce and course platform. Visit thrivecart.com for more.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact Information

Jared Orlin

jared.orlin@thrivecart.com

SOURCE: ThriveCart

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