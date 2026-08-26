Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply-chain security and SBOM management solutions, announces that it will release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 ("Q2 2026") after market close on Monday August 31, 2026.

Cybeats CEO Justin Leger will host a live webinar that same day at 4:30 PM ET to review the Company's financial results followed by a live question-and-answer session.

Cybeats welcomes shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming webinar to discuss second quarter fiscal 2026 results.

Conference Call Registration:

Date: Monday, August 31, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Link: REGISTER

Lock-Up Commitment from Largest Institutional Shareholder

In addition, NorthPalm Capital Corp (CSE: NP) has agreed to lock up 60,000,000 common shares of Cybeats (CYBT) for a period of 12 months. This represents a significant long-term commitment to the Company and provides additional alignment with existing shareholders as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement through development and operations. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations.

Cybeats. Software Made Certain.

Website: www.cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

CyBeats SBOM Studio is the SBOM System of Record for software supply chain security, providing organizations with a governed, audit-ready source of truth for Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) across the software lifecycle. Built on top of SBOM Studio, RAVEN is CyBeats' AI-native Intelligence Layer, transforming software transparency data into actionable security insights through AI-powered reasoning, vulnerability prioritization, and evidence-based decision support. Together, SBOM Studio and RAVEN help organizations strengthen cybersecurity, accelerate compliance, and secure complex software supply chains. Key capabilities include:

Agentic AI-Native Intelligence: RAVEN applies AI-powered reasoning to vulnerability prioritization, reachability analysis, and evidence generation, helping security teams make faster, more informed decisions while keeping sensitive code within their environment.

RAVEN applies AI-powered reasoning to vulnerability prioritization, reachability analysis, and evidence generation, helping security teams make faster, more informed decisions while keeping sensitive code within their environment. Quality Analysis & Automated Data Enrichment: AI-driven SBOM enrichment improves software transparency by creating structured, accurate, and machine-readable SBOMs while enhancing component classification and data quality.

AI-driven SBOM enrichment improves software transparency by creating structured, accurate, and machine-readable SBOMs while enhancing component classification and data quality. Continuous Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuously correlates newly disclosed vulnerabilities with software inventories, enabling organizations to identify, prioritize, and respond to software supply chain risks in real time.

Continuously correlates newly disclosed vulnerabilities with software inventories, enabling organizations to identify, prioritize, and respond to software supply chain risks in real time. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution: Simplifies compliance with evolving cybersecurity regulations through governed SBOM management, quality validation, secure sharing, and comprehensive audit trails.

Simplifies compliance with evolving cybersecurity regulations through governed SBOM management, quality validation, secure sharing, and comprehensive audit trails. Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Supports seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex software supply chains, providing visibility from software procurement through deployment.

Supports seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex software supply chains, providing visibility from software procurement through deployment. Comprehensive Software Supply Chain Visibility: Delivers a centralized, governed view of software components, dependencies, and security posture across critical infrastructure sectors including healthcare, medical devices, industrial, energy, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and defense.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of the Company's products; decreases in the prevailing prices for the Company's products; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311669

Source: Cybeats Technologies Corp.