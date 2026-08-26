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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 23:06 Uhr
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Biosidus expands biologics manufacturing capacity and strengthens global supply capabilities for agalsidase beta

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosidus, an Argentine biotechnology company with more than four decades of experience in the development and manufacturing of biosimilar medicines, announced that its new bioreactor plant is now operational, increasing the company's biologics production capacity and reinforcing its ability to support potential international demand.

The expansion strengthens Biosidus' industrial platform at a time when healthcare systems are placing increasing emphasis on manufacturing reliability, continuity of treatment and diversified sources of complex biologic medicines.

Developed and manufactured in Argentina, Biosidus' agalsidase beta, its biosimilar enzyme replacement therapy for Fabry disease, represents a significant milestone in the company's biotechnology platform and its growing focus on treatments for rare diseases.

With additional production capacity, Biosidus is strengthening its international supply capabilities and is prepared to engage with partners and health authorities evaluating sustainable and reliable sources of agalsidase beta supply.

"Continuity of treatment is particularly critical for patients living with rare and chronic diseases. Expanding our productive capacity reinforces our commitment to making Biosidus' biotechnology capabilities available to healthcare systems seeking sustainable and reliable access to high-quality biologic medicines," said Mario Koch, Director of Rare Diseases.

After launching agalsidase beta in Argentina in 2025, Biosidus is advancing the international expansion of its program and is available to evaluate extraordinary supply requirements in markets where the applicable regulatory pathways allow it.

The new bioreactor capacity is part of Biosidus' broader strategy of combining scientific capabilities, local manufacturing, industrial investment and international expansion to increase access to complex biologic therapies.

About Biosidus

Biosidus is an Argentine biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilar medicines. With more than 40 years of experience in biotechnology and a presence in international markets, the company develops and manufactures complex biologic medicines across multiple therapeutic areas.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biosidus-expands-biologics-manufacturing-capacity-and-strengthens-global-supply-capabilities-for-agalsidase-beta-302860963.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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