JAB Acquisition Corp I: JAB Acquisition Corp. I Announces Ticker Symbol Change

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / JAB Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") (NASDAQ:"JAB") announced today that effective as of market open on Monday, August 31, 2026, its Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "ATLQ", its units under the ticker symbol "ATLQU," its rights under the ticker symbol "ATLQR" and its warrants under the ticker symbol "ATLQW." These new symbols will replace the company's current ticker symbols "JAB," "JABRU," "JABRR" and "JABRW," which have been used since its initial public offering in June 2026.

No action by the company's shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. However, shareholder approval will be needed in order to change the Company's name. The Company's Class A ordinary shares, units, rights and warrants will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and their CUSIP numbers will remain unchanged.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About JAB Acquisition Corp I

JAB Acquisition Corp I is a blank-check company incorporated and registered in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds and the search for an initial business combination. The forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated or that the Company will consummate an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

JAB Acquisition Corp I

Joshua Jagid

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (332) 203-6124

Email: josh@jabllc.com

SOURCE: JAB Acquisition Corp I

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/exchange-traded-funds/jab-acquisition-corp.-i-announces-ticker-symbol-change-1212869