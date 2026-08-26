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ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2026 23:26 Uhr
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Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Third McDonough Location; Expands to 64th Georgia Express Car Wash

Fifth-Largest Conveyor Car Wash Company Continues Expansion Across Georgia with Grand Opening Celebrations and Community Giveback

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, the nation's fifth-largest conveyor car wash company, opened its third location in McDonough, Georgia at 3400 Hwy 155 N. The new express car wash marks Tidal Wave's 64th location across Georgia and represents continued momentum in the company's expansion strategy across the Southeast and beyond.

The grand opening celebration features free washes, exclusive Founders Club membership specials, and a Giveback Day benefiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. This community partnership reflects Tidal Wave's commitment to local impact in every market it serves.

"McDonough has been a tremendous market for us, and we're proud to open our third location here," said Scott Blackstock, CEO and Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "With a fourth McDonough location on the way and our Giveback Day benefiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, we're committed to growing alongside this community for years to come."

The new McDonough location offers flexible service options to fit every customer need. Single wash options start at $15, with unlimited wash memberships, family plans, and fleet plans for businesses also available. The location features fast, friendly service and industry-leading car care technology.

McDonough Location Details

Address: 3400 Hwy 155 N, McDonough, GA 30252

Other Tidal Wave Locations in McDonough:

  • 42 Hwy 81 W, McDonough, GA 30253

  • 915 Hwy 81 E, McDonough, GA 30252

  • 261 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough, GA 30253 (Coming Soon)

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, Georgia, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has grown from a single self-service car wash into the nation's fifth-largest conveyor car wash company, with 329 locations across 30 states. The company is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. Tidal Wave is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, having donated over $8 million to local programs and nonprofit organizations through its annual Charity Day event and year-round fundraising initiatives.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Website: www.tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-opens-third-mcdonough-location-expands-to-64th-georgia-express-c-1212898

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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