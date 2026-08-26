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WKN: A3D682 | ISIN: US05587G2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.08.26 | 22:00
76,93 US-Dollar
+0,25 % +0,20
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2026 23:26 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies to Participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies"), a provider of advanced public safety communications solutions, today announced that Scott Malmanger, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the 10th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 10, 2026, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout Thursday, September 10. For registration, conference details, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street representative.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for public safety and government agencies. BK's BKR 9000 handheld multiband radio and next generation BKR9500 in-vehicle multiband radio combines advanced features with rugged durability and interoperability to meet the critical demands of first responders. BK's Solutions business unit, which includes the BK ONE family of offerings, combines land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE/5G to create seamless connectivity among first responders for planned and emergency events. BK Technologies is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit www.bktechnologies.com.

Company Contact:

Hayden IR
Brett Maas
Office: 646-536-7331
Brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-to-participate-in-the-lake-street-capital-markets-1212864

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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